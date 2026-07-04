Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,825 in the last 365 days.

How the TAMAM project advances teacher leadership in the Arab region

The TAMAM Project is a research and development initiative at the American University of Beirut that empowers educators to lead change and foster innovation within schools, setting a remarkable example of educational transformation, which closely aligns with UNESCO’s work on advancing teacher development. TAMAM’s name derives from its purpose: it is an acronym from the initials of the Arabic translation of the phrase “school-based reform” [Al-Tatweer Al-Mustanid ila Al-Madrasa]. 

TAMAM collaborates with educators, researchers, and policy makers to create context-specific strategies in the Arab region. It connects teachers across 79 schools in nine countries across the region – Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Sudan – leading to 130 local improvement projects over 18 years and benefiting more than 1,500 educational practitioners. 

In this interview, we take a closer look at their efforts to transform education in the Arab region and explore the impact of receiving the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize on their work. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

How the TAMAM project advances teacher leadership in the Arab region

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.