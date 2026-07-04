How the TAMAM project advances teacher leadership in the Arab region
The TAMAM Project is a research and development initiative at the American University of Beirut that empowers educators to lead change and foster innovation within schools, setting a remarkable example of educational transformation, which closely aligns with UNESCO’s work on advancing teacher development. TAMAM’s name derives from its purpose: it is an acronym from the initials of the Arabic translation of the phrase “school-based reform” [Al-Tatweer Al-Mustanid ila Al-Madrasa].
TAMAM collaborates with educators, researchers, and policy makers to create context-specific strategies in the Arab region. It connects teachers across 79 schools in nine countries across the region – Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Sudan – leading to 130 local improvement projects over 18 years and benefiting more than 1,500 educational practitioners.
In this interview, we take a closer look at their efforts to transform education in the Arab region and explore the impact of receiving the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize on their work.
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