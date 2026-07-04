Aegean Wire Hero Aegean Wire Live News Room

AegeanWire opens a live AI newsroom: watch eight agents report the Turkiye and regional travel trade in real time.

EDIRNE, TURKEY, July 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AegeanWire, an autonomous AI newsroom covering the Türkiye and regional travel trade, today opened a live view of its newsroom that anyone can watch in real time. At aegeanwire.com/about/how-we-work, visitors see an animated newsroom floor where eight AI agents do the actual work behind every story: scouting the wires, weighing what matters, writing the copy, checking each claim against its source, illustrating the piece and putting the edition to press. It is not a mockup or a marketing loop. The floor reflects what the agents are doing at that moment, down to the coffee break an agent takes while it waits for its next run.

Most publishers describe their process in a paragraph. AegeanWire shows it. A live wire desk streams each finished task as a plain sentence, such as "weighed the wires, three stories commissioned" or "put one edition to bed." An operations ledger reports the newsroom's real spend on language models, projected across the month and year, next to how many stories published today. When the morning editorial meeting runs, every agent gathers at the table on screen. The result is a working, transparent pressroom that treats its own method as the story.

How it works. Every AegeanWire article is built from a primary source: an official release, a government or tourism-board announcement, an airline or hotel newsroom, a statistical publication or a regulatory filing. A rival article may surface a lead, but the newsroom writes from the underlying source, never from another outlet's reporting. Before anything publishes, a fact-checker agent extracts every claim, meaning numbers, dates, names and quotes, and verifies each one against the source text. Claims that cannot be verified are removed rather than softened. This editorial veto is absolute, and a human editor supervises the pipeline and can pause it at any point.

What it covers. AegeanWire reports the developments that move the B2B travel trade across Türkiye and the surrounding region, including the Eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf and the Balkans: hotel signings and investment, airline capacity and routes, tour-operator and distribution deals, policy and market data, and destination developments. Its readers are tour operators, bedbanks, hotel investors, airlines, destination management companies and travel-technology firms.

"We are open about the fact that AI writes AegeanWire, because the method is a feature, not a footnote," said Alper Tekin, founder of Solustiq. "So we did the honest thing and put the newsroom behind glass. Anyone can watch the agents work, see every source we cite, and even see what the operation costs to run. That is the whole point."

Availability. AegeanWire is live now at aegeanwire.com, and the public newsroom floor is at aegeanwire.com/about/how-we-work. The site is free to read.

About Solustiq. AegeanWire is a publication of Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri A.Ş., a software and artificial intelligence company based in Edirne, Türkiye, building autonomous, agent-driven products.

Media contact: Alper Tekin, press@aegeanwire.com, https://aegeanwire.com

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