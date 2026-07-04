Congratulatory message on the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America

SLOVENIA, July 4 - On this occasion, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer said: “Slovenia is proud to count itself among America's close friends and allies. Over the past 35 years, we have forged a strong partnership based on shared values, with close cooperation in areas such as the economy, energy, science, advanced technologies, cybersecurity and defence. I am confident that we will continue to deepen our bilateral relations and strengthen our strategic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”

Slovenia and the United States enjoy close and enduring bonds of friendship, partnership and alliance, based on shared democratic values and further strengthened by the numerous personal and family ties between the two peoples. Generations of Slovenian immigrants and their descendants have made significant contributions to American society in economic, cultural, scientific and technological fields, all the while maintaining strong connections to their homeland and Slovenian heritage.

These ties took on special significance at pivotal moments in Slovenia’s struggle for independence, when the American democratic tradition turned out to be a key source of inspiration for the Slovenian people in their quest for freedom, sovereignty and statehood. Thirty-five years ago, Slovenia was grateful for the United States' support in its efforts towards independence, international recognition and equal integration into the community of democratic nations. This support helped to consolidate Slovenian statehood, laying a solid foundation for the close partnership that the two countries have been developing ever since through dialogue, mutual trust, and cooperation in ensuring peace, security and prosperity.