Detectives Investigating Homicide in Lake City Neighborhood
Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 12000 hundred block of 40 Ave NE Friday evening.
Neighbors reported shots fired shortly after 8PM, and seeing a man lying in the street. Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000
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