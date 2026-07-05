Former England Amputee Head Coach Scott Rogers Awarded British Empire Medal in King's Birthday Honours 2026

Scott Rogers Head Coach Scott Rogers

Prestigious national honour recognises Scott Rogers' dedication to disability sport, historic success and the growth of amputee football across the UK.

BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former England Amputee National Football Team Head Coach Scott Rogers has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in The King's Birthday Honours 2026, recognising his outstanding services to disability sport and his contribution to the growth of amputee football in the United Kingdom.The honour celebrates years of leadership, advocacy and commitment to creating greater opportunities for athletes with limb differences while helping elevate England's amputee football programme on the international stage. Widely respected throughout disability football, Rogers has become one of the sport's leading ambassadors, combining elite coaching with a strong commitment to inclusion, education and athlete development.For Rogers, the award is about far more than personal recognition."Receiving the British Empire Medal is an incredible honour and one that I accept with enormous gratitude," Rogers said."This recognition belongs to every player, coach, volunteer, supporter, and family member who has helped grow amputee football over the years. Working within disability sport has been one of the greatest privileges of my career, and I hope this honour helps bring even greater attention to the sport and the remarkable people involved in it."A Coaching Career Built on Development and OpportunityBorn in Blackpool, England, Rogers developed his coaching philosophy through more than two decades of experience across education, grassroots football and elite academy development.Alongside his career as a qualified Physical Education teacher, he served as Head of Physical Education at St John Rigby College while also coaching within the youth development systems of Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic. These roles helped shape a coaching approach centred on discipline, player development and opportunity.Although his background lay within mainstream football, Rogers soon recognised the life-changing impact disability sport could have on individuals and communities alike.That passion led him to the England Amputee Football Association, where he joined the national team's coaching staff in late 2020. He contributed to England's preparations for the 2021 European Amputee Football Championships in Poland and the team's campaign at the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup in Turkey.Following organisational restructuring, Rogers was appointed Interim Head Coach in December 2022 before being confirmed as the permanent Head Coach in April 2023.Historic Success on the International StageOnly months after taking charge, Rogers guided England to a landmark triumph at the inaugural European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) Nations League in Kraków, Poland.England remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Poland, Spain and reigning European and World Champions Turkey to secure the country's first major international amputee football title in 34 years. The achievement established England among Europe's elite amputee football programmes.The victory was later recognised nationally when the National Football Museum invited Rogers to unveil the Nations League trophy as part of its permanent collection, ensuring England's success became part of the country's football heritage."Winning the Nations League was never just about lifting a trophy," Rogers said. "It was about proving what this group of players was capable of achieving. Watching them create history for England remains one of the proudest moments of my coaching career."Driving Awareness Beyond the PitchWhile competitive success has defined much of Rogers' coaching career, his wider mission has focused on raising awareness of amputee football and challenging perceptions surrounding disability sport.He has consistently championed greater visibility, investment and participation, believing that increased public awareness creates opportunities for future generations of athletes living with limb loss.Beyond coaching, Rogers has also worked as a television pundit and match analyst, helping introduce amputee football to wider audiences through broadcast coverage and public engagement.His advocacy has helped demonstrate that amputee football is defined not by disability, but by elite athletic performance, teamwork, resilience and determination."One of my biggest goals has always been to increase awareness," Rogers explained. "If this recognition encourages more people to watch, volunteer, sponsor or even start playing amputee football, then it will have achieved something incredibly meaningful."Recognition That Extends Beyond FootballThe British Empire Medal acknowledges Rogers' coaching accomplishments while also recognising his broader contribution to disability sport and inclusive communities throughout the United Kingdom.His leadership has helped strengthen pathways for aspiring players, improve competitive standards and encourage greater collaboration between disability football organisations and the wider football community.Colleagues and former players frequently describe Rogers as a coach who combines high-performance standards with genuine compassion, creating environments where athletes are encouraged to excel both on and off the pitch.As amputee football continues to expand across Europe and beyond, Rogers believes the future has never looked brighter."Every child deserves the opportunity to discover sport, develop confidence and feel part of a team," he said. "Football changes lives, and amputee football proves every day that ability should always be valued above limitation."Looking AheadAlthough the British Empire Medal marks one of the highest honours of his career, Rogers views it not as a finish line but as another opportunity to continue promoting disability football on a national and international level.Whether through mentoring coaches, supporting player development, working with governing bodies or advocating for greater inclusion, he remains committed to ensuring amputee football continues to thrive.For the amputee football community, the recognition represents more than an individual achievement. It symbolises growing appreciation for disability sport and the countless athletes, coaches and volunteers who continue to redefine what is possible every day.About Scott RogersScott Rogers BEM is an English football coach and former Head Coach of the England Amputee National Football Team. During his tenure, England won the 2023 EAFF Nations League, securing the nation's first major international amputee football title in more than three decades. Rogers has also coached within the youth academies of Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic, served as Head of Physical Education at St John Rigby College, and contributed to disability football as a television pundit and advocate. In the King's Birthday Honours 2026, he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his outstanding services to disability sport.Media Contact:Scott Rogers BEM

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