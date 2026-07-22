K-Beauty's Global Expansion Highlights Korea's Integrated Beauty Industry Ecosystem

Factosquare

Manufacturers, brands, retailers and product-development platforms support the industry’s international growth

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-beauty’s international growth is often associated with viral products and social media trends. Behind that visibility is an interconnected industry ecosystem spanning research, manufacturing, brand development, retail and distribution.Industry reports indicate that South Korea’s cosmetics exports reached approximately $11.4 billion in 2025. Demand has expanded across North America, Europe, the Middle East and other international markets, supported by Korea’s manufacturing capacity and established OEM and ODM infrastructure.Several companies illustrate the roles within this value chain.Kolmar Korea represents large-scale cosmetics manufacturing and research infrastructure. The company provides formulation development, product research and production services for beauty brands operating in Korea and international markets.APR, the company behind Medicube, represents the brand-development side of the industry. Medicube markets skincare products and home beauty devices through e-commerce, social media and retail channels, including platforms in the United States.Olive Young operates as a retail and distribution platform for Korean beauty products. Its domestic store network and international e-commerce operations connect Korean brands with consumers in Korea and overseas. Factosquare works at the product-development and manufacturing stage, helping companies launch beauty products in smaller production quantities. Founded in 2023, the company works with more than 200 partner factories across skincare, haircare, sun care and body care categories.According to company data, Factosquare supports production runs beginning at 1,000 units, with lead times starting at approximately six weeks. The company reports that it has supported more than 5,100 brands and facilitated the production of more than 5 million units. International projects account for approximately 63% of its production volume.Factosquare provides services across formulation development, ingredient sourcing, packaging selection, manufacturing coordination and regulatory preparation. Its model gives brands access to multiple stages of Korea’s beauty product-development process through one service provider.Korea’s beauty industry is supported by coordination among manufacturers, brands, retailers and specialized service providers. Manufacturers provide research and production capacity, brands develop products and consumer demand, retailers support distribution, and product-development platforms help new companies enter the market.As K-beauty continues to expand internationally, this industry structure is expected to remain a central part of its development.

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