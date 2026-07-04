CGIFurniture Introduces $198 CGI Package With a 3D Furniture Model and Up to 100 Product Images

The new package helps furniture brands create consistent product visuals for ecommerce, marketplaces, catalogs, ads, and launches from a reusable 3D asset.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGIFurniture today announced a new $198 CGI package for ecommerce furniture brands, including one 3D furniture model and up to 100 consistent product images. The package is built for brands that need scalable product visuals across product detail pages, marketplace listings, catalogs, ads, and product launches.The image demands on a furniture brand have grown steeply. Where one good photograph might once have carried a product, a single SKU now has to perform on its own product page, then again on each marketplace where it sells, then in the catalog, the ad creative, the reseller kit, and the launch campaign — each calling for its own angles, close-ups, and consistent formats. The importance of those visuals is well documented: usability research from the Baymard Institute has found that product images are among the elements online shoppers rely on most when evaluating a purchase, and that insufficient imagery is a common source of hesitation. Producing all of that content one render at a time grows costly, because each image becomes a separate project with a separate cost. AI-generated visuals can be fast, but consistency, product accuracy, geometry, and material control can be difficult to maintain when many product-specific images are required.CGIFurniture's package is built around a reusable 3D furniture asset and a controlled CGI production workflow designed to maintain geometry, material, lighting, and presentation consistency across a large image set. Because every image traces back to the same accurate model, a set of 100 holds together rather than drifting in quality or appearance from one shot to the next — a frequent problem when visuals are produced piecemeal over time.What a brand receives is the 3D furniture model itself plus up to 100 ecommerce-ready images, covering the product-focused angles and close-up views that product pages, marketplace listings, catalogs, and advertising call for. The model does not expire with the project. It remains available for further images and updates later, which brings the effective cost per visual below the price of commissioning each render individually."Furniture brands no longer need just one beautiful render. They need consistent visual systems for product pages, marketplaces, catalogs, ads, and launch campaigns," said Nataly Cheremshynska, Project Manager at CGIFurniture. "This package was created to make high-volume CGI production more accessible while keeping product accuracy and visual consistency under control."The offer is positioned for cases where consistency and product detail matter across large image sets. While AI-generated product visuals can be produced quickly, furniture brands often still need product-specific accuracy, consistent geometry, repeatable angles, and controlled material representation. The package provides an alternative to repeated AI image generation and manual correction when dependable ecommerce visuals based on a controlled 3D product asset are required.In practice, the visuals are built for the channels where furniture is actually sold and marketed. That covers product detail pages and marketplace listings on Amazon, Wayfair, Shopify and elsewhere. It extends to print and digital catalogs, reseller and distributor kits, and the assets a product launch requires. It also supports social advertising, product-variation images, visual A/B testing, and email and digital sales materials.The package reflects a broader shift in furniture ecommerce, where consistent product visuals have moved from a final cosmetic step toward a core part of launch readiness and online merchandising. As brands compete across an expanding range of marketplaces and digital channels, scalable production of accurate, consistent visuals is increasingly an operational requirement. More information is available at https://cgifurniture.com/ and on the company's product rendering services page.About CGIFurnitureCGIFurniture is a CGI studio that works with furniture and home goods brands on 3D modeling, product rendering, furniture visualization, product animation, and ecommerce visual content. Its work helps brands build the product images, lifestyle scenes, close-ups, animations, and 360-degree views their online stores, marketplaces, catalogs, and campaigns rely on.Company DetailsCompany Name: CGI FurnitureContact Person: Nataly CheremshynskaEmail: n.cheremshynska@cgifurniture.comPhone: 1 (607) 383-2008Address: 16 Ashleigh Road London, SW14 8PX, London , London , United KingdomWebsite: https://cgifurniture.com/

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