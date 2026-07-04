U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Condition YANKEE for Guam and CNMI ahead of Super Typhoon Bavi; ZULU anticipated at midnight

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) for Guam and the Marianas set Port Heavy Weather Condition (PHWC) YANKEE for the Ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan, Tinian, and Rota), effective noon ChST Saturday, July 4, in preparation for Super Typhoon Bavi.

In accordance with Title 33, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 160.111(c), the COTP orders the following:

"Dead" ships or vessels/barges unable to put to sea must have written authorization from the COTP to remain in port.

All commercial vessels 200 gross tons or greater must evacuate the port unless in receipt of written COTP approval. No inbound vessel traffic is authorized.

Vessel and facility operators may be affected further as conditions change. Under the next condition, PHWC ZULU, the ports of the Marinas will be closed to maritime traffic, and all cargo and bunker operations will be suspended until further notice. ZULU is anticipated at midnight.

Any vessel or facility operator seeking a COTP waiver from these restrictions must submit a written request, using the required application, by email to mailto:preventionguam@uscg.mil.

For questions or concerns, contact the Sector Guam Command Center at (671) 355-4824. For questions about the storm's predicted track, speed, or intensity, contact the National Weather Service at 211 or (671) 472-0900.

-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is responsible for U.S. Coast Guard operations across a 2.6 million square nautical mile area of responsibility encompassing Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Freely Associated States comprised of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. These missions range from maritime security and enabling the flow of commerce to search and rescue and maritime crisis response across a vast and dynamic region.