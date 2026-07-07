Farrah Mechael Receives Standing Ovation as She and Sister Tamara Mechael Accept Ambassador for Peace Appointments

Recording artist Farrah Mechael performs during the inaugural Peace Gala in Palm Beach, Florida, where her performance received a standing ovation before she formally accepted her appointment as an Ambassador for Peace. Farrah Mechael accepts her Ambassador for Peace certificate during the inaugural Peace Gala. Songwriter Tamara Mechael formally accepts her Ambassador for Peace appointment during the inaugural Peace Gala. Following the ceremony, sisters Farrah and Tamara Mechael celebrate together after formally accepting their Ambassador for Peace appointments during the inaugural Peace Gala. Official Ambassador for Peace certificates presented to Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael from the Universal Peace Federation during the inaugural Peace Gala hosted by Wealth Strategy Media.

Recording artist Farrah Mechael performs at the inaugural Peace Gala before she and songwriter Tamara Mechael accept Ambassador for Peace appointments.

There is nothing like music when bringing people together. Music is the universal language that connects us all.” — Farrah Mechael

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recording artist Farrah Mechael brought the inaugural Peace Gala audience to its feet with a standing ovation before she and sister, songwriter Tamara Mechael, formally accepted their appointments as Ambassadors for Peace through the Universal Peace Federation which holds ECOSOC status with the United Nations, alongside distinguished leaders from sports, technology, philanthropy, and public service.Hosted by Wealth Strategy Media and benefiting Relief Alliance, the June 27 gala brought together leaders from philanthropy, business, technology, public service, and the arts to celebrate individuals recognized for their contributions to peacebuilding, humanitarian service, and community leadership.Farrah Mechael headlined the evening’s entertainment with a live performance spanning timeless jazz and classical standards alongside her own original music, showcasing the vocal versatility that has earned her recognition on international stages. Her performance included Fly Me to the Moon, I’m in Love, Ave Maria, I Put a Spell on You, Moon River, Burning, Witchcraft, At Last, and Pie Jesu.Following the performance, the sisters were invited to the stage to formally accept their Ambassador for Peace appointments before fellow honorees and gala attendees, receiving certificates presented by Universal Peace Federation representatives Nasser Zomorod and Barry Geller, along with Dr. Jeremy McNally and Aiden McNally of Wealth Strategy Media and Relief Alliance. The sisters also delivered acceptance remarks, reaffirming their commitment to using music and storytelling as tools for cultural understanding, service, and peace.The ceremony also recognized entrepreneur Bryan Talebi, humanitarian Khalilah Camacho-Ali, widow of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and former NFL player Mike McGlynn."We believe music has the unique ability to unite people across cultures, generations, and backgrounds," Tamara Mechael said. "Receiving this recognition together reminds us that artists have an opportunity-and a responsibility-to create work that inspires peace."The appointments reflect the sisters' continued efforts to combine entertainment with humanitarian initiatives through Scorpio Productions LLC and its affiliated companies, AngelSound Records and Zamara Amaris Music Publishing. Together, the sisters continue using music, film, and education as platforms to encourage peace, cultural understanding, and community engagement.The Peace Gala was organized through Wealth Strategy Media and Relief Alliance with support from Universal Peace Federation representatives, celebrating leaders working to advance peace through business, education, humanitarian service, innovation, and the arts. Farrah Mechael is an award-winning recording artist whose performances have ranged from professional sporting events and international showcases to humanitarian galas and cultural celebrations. Tamara Mechael is a songwriter, producer, author, and creative executive whose work has earned recognition across music, film, and media while championing initiatives that bridge entertainment with community impact.The appointments mark a new chapter in the sisters’ mission to use music as a bridge between cultures, combining artistic excellence with humanitarian service through performances, film, education, and international outreach.Farrah and Tamara Mechael are Los Angeles-based music creators and advocates whose work blends artistic expression with humanitarian outreach. Recently appointed Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation, which holds ECOSOC status with the United Nations, the sisters use music, education, and cultural engagement to promote peace, unity, and understanding worldwide.

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