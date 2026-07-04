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CPW investigating drowning at Cherry Creek State Park

July 3, 2026
 

CPW investigating drowning at Cherry Creek State Park 


AURORA, Colo. —- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the drowning of a young adult male at Cherry Creek State Park Friday afternoon. At 3:49 p.m., the victim and a child were on a paddleboard south of the swim beach on the reservoir. Both people fell into the water, neither was wearing a life jacket, according to witness reports to CPW. The child made it back to shore safely. CPW officers and the South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team responded to the incident. SMFR divers rescued the victim after 45 minutes, and first responders immediately began CPR. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

The West Metro Fire Dive Team and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response. 

The identity and cause of death for the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner.

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CPW investigating drowning at Cherry Creek State Park

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