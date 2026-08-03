As AI Transforms Every Industry, The Vending Club Builds the First Assistant Made for Vending

As AI reshapes every industry, The Vending Club built an assistant that answers real vending questions — licensing, pricing, suppliers — with nothing to sell.

Every industry is being reshaped by AI, but vending was getting left behind. We built an assistant that puts real answers in operators' hands, with nothing to sell them.” — Gerald Griffith, Founder & President, The Vending Club

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping how nearly every industry works — from legal research to logistics to customer service. One large, essential industry has mostly been left out: vending. The U.S. vending, micro-market, and office coffee service business moves more than $40 billion a year and is run largely by small, independent operators, few of whom have had any AI tool built for the specific problems they face. The Vending Club (thevendingclub.net) has set out to change that.

The independent, neutral platform has launched a purpose-built AI assistant trained specifically for the vending industry. Unlike the general-purpose chatbots now appearing across the web, the assistant is grounded in The Vending Club's own body of industry knowledge — its 50-state regulatory guides, a glossary of more than 120 industry terms, its operator tools, and its directory of more than 1,600 vending industry listings. Visitors can ask it real, specific questions and get real, specific answers.

Ask it whether you need a business license to place a machine in a given state, how sales tax typically applies to vending, what a term like "micro market" or "planogram" means, or how to think about pricing a new location — and it answers from The Vending Club's vetted industry resources rather than the open internet. For someone weighing whether to enter the business, or an operator navigating an unfamiliar state, it turns questions that used to mean hours of scattered searching into a single conversation.

Just as important is what the assistant does not do. It has nothing to sell. It does not push equipment, route packages, or "passive income" programs — the kind of pitches that so often greet newcomers searching for how to get started in vending. Consistent with The Vending Club's neutral, non-transactional model, the assistant exists to give straight answers, not to move product. For an audience that has learned to be wary, an advisor with nothing to sell is a meaningful difference.

The assistant is also the clearest expression yet of what The Vending Club is building. "We've always described The Vending Club as a central, neutral hub for the vending industry," said Gerald Griffith, Founder and President of The Vending Club. "The assistant is that idea made real. Every industry is being reshaped by AI, but vending — a forty-billion-dollar business run largely by small operators — was getting left behind. We built something that puts real answers in their hands, with nothing to sell them."

Because the assistant draws on the full platform, a single question often becomes a doorway to the rest of it — the searchable directory, the state-by-state regulatory hub, the operator tools and calculators, the discussion community, and The Vending Club Show. The goal, Griffith said, is not to replace the human expertise already in the industry but to make it far easier to find.

The Vending Club plans to demonstrate the assistant live at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Exposition (ACE) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, October 8–10, where the platform is a Silver Sponsor and will host tapings of The Vending Club Show from a dedicated studio on the show floor.

The assistant is free to use and available now at thevendingclub.net. Operators, suppliers, and anyone considering the vending business are invited to ask it anything.

About The Vending Club

The Vending Club is an independent, digital-first platform serving the U.S. vending, micro-market, and unattended-retail industry. Built as a neutral, non-transactional hub, it connects operators, suppliers, service providers, associations, and professional-services firms through a searchable directory, a discussion community, an events calendar, a 50-state regulatory hub, original operator resources, a purpose-built AI assistant, and The Vending Club Show. Learn more at thevendingclub.net.

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