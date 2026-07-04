Blue Star Mothers of America Honors Military Families on America's 250th Independence Day

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

National nonprofit honors the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of military families during America's 250th Independence Day celebration.

Behind every service member is a family that serves in its own way. Today we honor every military family whose strength and sacrifice have helped preserve the freedoms we cherish.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. proudly honors not only the brave men and women who have defended our nation throughout history, but also the families whose sacrifices have quietly strengthened our country for generations.

From the earliest days of our nation's founding in 1776 to the service members standing watch around the world today, the story of America's freedom has always been written by more than those in uniform. Behind every Soldier, Sailor, Marine, Airman, Guardian, and Coast Guardsman is a family whose love, courage, and unwavering support help make that service possible.

For 250 years, military families have celebrated birthdays without loved ones, gathered around holiday tables with empty chairs, endured long deployments, welcomed home heroes, and carried the weight of uncertainty with remarkable resilience. Their sacrifices often go unseen, yet they remain an enduring part of our nation's strength.

"As we celebrate America's 250th birthday, we remember that freedom has never been free," said Blue Star Mothers of America National President Karen Stillwell. "Behind every service member is a family that serves in its own way. Military mothers, fathers, spouses, children, siblings, grandparents, and loved ones all share in the sacrifices required to defend our nation. Today we honor every family whose unwavering support has helped preserve the freedoms we cherish. Their strength is woven into the very fabric of America."

Founded in 1942 during World War II, Blue Star Mothers of America has stood beside military families for more than eight decades. Chartered by Congress, the organization continues its mission of supporting active duty service members, veterans, and their families through volunteerism, community outreach, patriotic service, and acts of compassion across the nation.

Every care package assembled, every handwritten note of encouragement, every welcome home celebration, every service project, and every act of kindness reflects a simple but powerful message to those serving our country. You are not forgotten, and neither are the families who stand beside you.

As fireworks illuminate the skies this Independence Day, Blue Star Mothers of America encourages Americans to pause and reflect on the generations of military families whose sacrifices have helped preserve the liberties celebrated today. Their service extends beyond the battlefield and into homes and communities across our nation, where courage is often demonstrated through patience, perseverance, and unconditional love.

This historic Independence Day also serves as a reminder that honoring military families is not reserved for one day each year. It is demonstrated through everyday acts of gratitude, support, and appreciation for those who continue to answer the call to serve.

Blue Star Mothers of America invites communities across the country to celebrate America's 250th birthday by recognizing the military families in their neighborhoods, thanking those who serve, volunteering with organizations that support the military community, and ensuring that no military family walks its journey alone.

As our nation reflects on 250 years of freedom, may we also remember those whose quiet sacrifices have made that freedom possible. Their legacy lives alongside the legacy of every American who has worn the uniform in defense of our nation.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of mothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, grandmothers, and female legal guardians who have children serving or who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress, the organization is dedicated to supporting active duty service members, veterans, and military families through service, patriotism, and community engagement. Through chapters across the country, members volunteer thousands of hours each year to strengthen military families, support veterans, and promote patriotism throughout their communities. For more information, visit www.bluestarmothers.org.

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