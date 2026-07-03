Chief of Police Announces Youth Curfew Zone

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the establishment of a Youth Curfew Zone in Navy Yard.

In accordance with the Juvenile Curfew Act of 1995, as amended by the Youth Curfew Act of 2026, the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department has the authority to designate a Youth Curfew Zone, applicable to a group of at least nine youth, in an area at risk for disorderly conduct by youth.

For the map of the youth curfew zone, visit MPD’s Designated Juvenile Curfew Zones webpage.

To the north: I-695 (Southeast/Southwest Freeway)

To the east: 8th Street SE

To the south: Anacostia River

To the west: South Capitol Street SE

The Youth Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Within the Youth Curfew Zones, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

MPD reminds the public that in July and August, a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning at 12:01 a.m. and lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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