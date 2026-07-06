Day of Remembering Our Interdependence: Buddhists Lead Day-Long Peace Pilgrimage in NYC’s Five Boroughs

Interdependence and peace pilgrimage throughout NYC's five boroughs.

Inspired by the Theravada Buddhist Monks’ 2,300-mile Walk for Peace, and embodying Thich Nhat Hanh’s edict: The next Buddha may take the form of a community.

Going beyond protest organizing, visionary organizing begins by creating images and stories of the future that help us imagine and create alternatives to the existing system.” — Grace Lee Boggs

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, 12 July 2026, Buddhist practitioners will lead a day-long practice and peace walk across New York City’s five boroughs, alongside indigenous, multi-faith leaders, teachers, and community organizations. On the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the United States and as a response to domestic and global crises—wars, genocide, climate crisis, anti-immigrant policies, authoritarianism, etc.—the pilgrimage highlights interdependence and mutual belonging The organizing team states, “We resist supremacy and violence of all forms by insisting on love for one another and a deep sense of belonging for each and every being. We resist by insisting on our inter-being, on non-separation. May our choices and actions on this day and on all days come from this insistence. May we respond to the crises of these times from this insistence.” Day of Remembering Our Interdependence pilgrimage route will have convergence points in each borough:8AM-9AM - Two simultaneous starting points. Participants join either one:- Staten Island, The Staten Island September 11th Memorial / Postcards, a permanent sculpture designed by Masayuki Sono (North Shore Waterfront Esplanade Park).- The Bronx, Banana Kelly Double Dutch (Intervale Ave. and Kelly St.), an homage to the people of the Bronx by sculptors John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres.11AM-12PM - Manhattan, African Burial Ground National Monument (Duane and Elk Sts.). With blessings from Ramapo Munsee Lenape elder Grandmother Clara Soaring Hawk, along with Owl Steven Dennison Smith.2-3PM - Brooklyn, Metropolitan Detention Center (80 29th St.), where people arrested/abducted by ICE are being held. With practice led by Kaira Jewel Lingo, Adam Bucko, Rev. Juan Carlos Ruiz, and Tenzin Mingyur Paldron.5-7PM - Queens, Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Blvd.). Culminating gathering with songs, poetry, and food. With music by Sylvain Leroux, songs from Nara Garber (Resistance Revival Chorus) and Gary Baker (New York Sings Along), and practice offerings from Rev. Doyeon Park and Rev. James A. Lynch.All are welcome to join the entire pilgrimage or parts of it. Peace walks on the same day are also happening in Austin, TX, New Orleans, LA, and Troy, NY. Full list of collaborators is on the pilgrimage’s website: www.mahasanghanyc.com INTERVIEW, PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES will be available throughout.

This July 12th Day of Remembering Our Interdependence peace pilgrimage in NYC's five boroughs is inspired by the Buddhist monks' 2300-mile Walk for Peace.

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