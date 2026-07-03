Travel Advisory: Temporary Closure Planned on Route 101 in Foster for Bridge Work

RHODE ISLAND, July 3 - Starting on Monday, July 13, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close a section of Route 101 (Hartford Pike) for rehabilitation work on the Killy Brook Bridge, a small bridge located approximately ½ mile west of the intersection of Route 101 and Anan Wade Road. It will be closed for approximately two weeks.

As RIDOT prepares for the closure, motorists may encounter daytime lane closures with an alternating traffic pattern. Once the closure goes into effect, drivers will be directed to follow a signed detour using Route 94 (Mount Hygeia Road), Route 6 (Danielson Pike) and Route 102 (Chopmist Hill Road). A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The Department is coordinating with Foster Police to assist detouring traffic. Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained at all times. RIDOT also coordinated with local officials on the best time to close the bridge for these repairs and chose the summer months to avoid disruption for local schools.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.