Ausable Funds Celebrates 250 Years of American Exceptionalism

Veteran-owned firm encourages all Americans to maximize and exercise their God given rights

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, celebrates the 250th anniversary of the creation of the United States of America.“Today is a magnificent celebration for the United States, along with the rest of the world. We have been truly blessed to live in the greatest nation in the history of the world and to exercise our God given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“We observe the world today, and most, but not all of it is at peace thanks to America and our Allies. Look at an overview of the nations that benefited from American investment and those of us that fought for freedom – occupied China was supplied by the US during World War II. The devastated nations of Japan, Italy, Germany, France, and many others were rebuilt under the Marshall Plan. South Korea was saved from communism. Israel was created under America’s security blanket. Panama, Iraq, and Venezuela were liberated. American industry in Chicago, Detroit, Schenectady, Brooklyn and many other places produced the planes, tanks, ships, locomotives, Jeeps, electric generators, medicines and vaccines, and many other goods to supply the world and dramatically improve the standard of living. American farmers fed the nation and most of rest of the world. American consumers generated the demand signal for goods and services across the globe since before our Civil War,” he added.Ausable Funds would like to specifically thank France for backing us after the strategic victory at Saratoga during the American Revolution. Merci, and Viva la France!Many thanks to those Chinese monks that invented both fireworks and gunpowder.And finally, thank you to the British. If not for them, there would not have been thirteen colonies, no Declaration of Independence, and no United States of America.Happy Birthday America!God bless America for the next 250 years and beyond!About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a Female and Hispanic, and service-disabled combat veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa in 2026. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking unique diversity with their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, then Major Luzine was the second Wall Street investment banker recalled to active military duty and deployed downrange to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom and then Iraqi Freedom as part of the Global War on Terrorism.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

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