State Police Arrest Former Newark Child Care Employee Following Child Abuse Investigation

Date Posted: Friday, July 3rd, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Neha Gour, from Hockessin, Delaware, in connection with a child abuse investigation at a Newark childcare facility.

In late April 2026, the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating a child abuse allegation that occurred at the Delaware Technical Community College Stanton Childhood Development Center, located at 400 Stanton-Christiana Road in Newark.

The investigation began after the child’s mother sought medical treatment for her son when she observed bruising on his wrist. During the investigation, detectives reviewed evidence and determined that Gour, who was employed as a teacher at the time of the incident, picked the 3-year-old child up by the neck and placed him in a chair, causing the child to cry and grab his neck. Detectives also determined that Gour then forcefully grabbed the child by the wrist and led him to another area of the classroom. Following the investigation, Detectives obtained a warrant for Gour’s arrest.

On June 30, 2026, Gour turned herself in at Troop 6. She was charged with Child Abuse Third Degree (Felony), arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and released on her own recognizance.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.