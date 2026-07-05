Hill Country Ai Discovery Network

Eight named town guides answer travelers in plain language and hand off to one another, with a concierge hub that routes each visitor to the right one.

Every Hill Country town gets its own local AI guide — and they hand off to one another.” — Spencer Forrest

BANDERA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backroads Hill Country , a vacation rental company operating in the Texas Hill Country since 2001, has launched HillCountry.ai — an AI-powered discovery network built to be the digital front door to the Texas Hill Country.At the center is HillCountry.ai itself: a conversational concierge that greets travelers, reads what they're looking for, and points them to the right place. Rather than one chatbot trying to know everything, the network puts a named local guide in each town — and connects them. When a traveler's plans cross from one town to the next, the guides hand off to one another, the way a good local would: "for that, talk to my friend over in Concan."Eight town guides are live now, each with its own personality:- Brody — Bandera — Cowboy Capital of the World, the Medina River, honky-tonks- June — Boerne — the Hill Country Mile, Cibolo Creek, an easy first stop from San Antonio- Wade — Concan — the Frio River, Garner State Park, river weekends- Dale — Camp Wood — the Nueces River, the Twisted Sisters, the Nueces Canyon- Cooper — Fredericksburg — wine country, Main Street, Enchanted Rock, German heritage- Hazel — Kerrville — the Guadalupe River, Louise Hays Park, a hub for the region- Ray — Leakey — canyon country, the upper Frio, the Twisted Sisters drive- Bella — Wimberley — the Blanco River, Blue Hole, Jacob's Well, art galleriesVisitors can ask any guide questions in plain language — "Where can I get BBQ?", "I need a riverfront cabin for eight," "What's there to do this weekend?" — and get specific local recommendations, not generic search results.How the Network Is BuiltHillCountry.ai is organized hub-and-spoke across more than 100 owned domains. The hub introduces every guide and routes travelers between them; the spokes are the town sites — bandera.ai, boerne.ai, fredericksburg.ai, and more to come — alongside domains for the region's major rivers, parks, and experiences.The guides draw on a proprietary, manually verified database of Hill Country businesses, cross-referenced across local and national sources. Each points travelers to specific businesses, surfaces rentals from a curated inventory of 104 properties across 13 towns, and answers the way a knowledgeable neighbor would. The network builds on backroadstexas.net, a Hill Country travel resource Backroads has owned since 2001.Why It Matters NowMore and more trip planning now begins with a question to an AI assistant. HillCountry.ai is built for the way those systems work: every page and listing is structured so an AI can read it cleanly and hand a traveler an accurate, specific answer. The local knowledge comes first; the structure is what makes it legible to the systems doing the answering.That work is already showing up. Perplexity, Google Gemini, DuckDuckGo, and Google Search have all surfaced HillCountry.ai by name for plain-language Texas Hill Country travel questions, captured unedited at hillcountry.ai/cites For local businesses, the network offers tiered placement. Every legitimate business can be surfaced at no cost — being found never requires payment. Three paid tiers add visibility: Member (a verified listing), Partner (featured placement), and Authority (one exclusive slot per category per town)."A fast-growing share of travelers now begin trip planning by asking an AI assistant. Backroads has been answering these questions by phone since 2001. HillCountry.ai takes that knowledge and puts it into a system that scales — one that stays local by giving every town its own guide, instead of one voice pretending to know everywhere."— Spencer Forrest, owner, Backroads Hill CountryAvailabilityHillCountry.ai and eight town guides are live now. The Hill Country Travel app covers about 40 towns on iOS and Android, with two dozen more guides rolling out in the coming months.About Backroads Hill CountryBackroads Hill Country has managed vacation rentals in the Texas Hill Country since 2001. The company operates 104 properties across 13 towns, holds a 4.9-star rating across 389 Google reviews, and built the Hill Country Travel app. Spencer and Jess Forrest run the company, headquartered in Bandera, Texas.About HillCountry.aiHillCountry.ai is the digital front door to the Texas Hill Country — an AI-powered

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