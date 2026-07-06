NCKTR Business Solutions Launches Revenue Division™ to Embed Fractional Sales Teams Inside Skilled Trades Companies

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US based niche consulting firm deploys SDRs and sales professionals inside HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and electrical businesses — managed by NCKTR

The trades industry has been sold tools that generate noise but not revenue. What owners actually need is a real sales function. That's what the Revenue Division delivers.” — Darren Padgett Jr

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NCKTR Business Solutions LLC, a specialized management consulting firm serving skilled trades companies across the United States, today announced the official launch of the NCKTR Revenue Division™ — a program that deploys embedded fractional sales professionals inside trades businesses, operating under the client's own brand.The Revenue Division addresses a gap that has limited growth for thousands of owner-operated trades companies: the absence of a professionally managed, dedicated sales function. While HVAC, plumbing, roofing, and electrical businesses generate consistent demand, most lack the internal infrastructure to convert leads systematically, manage a pipeline, or scale outbound activity without pulling the owner out of operations.NCKTR places Sales Development Representatives, Sales Associates, and Account Executives directly inside each client's operation — embedded under the client's brand, classified as NCKTR contractors, and operating inside the firm's proprietary trades business consulting framework. The Revenue Division is structured across three engagement tiers, with setup investments starting at $10,000 and monthly retainers beginning at $4,500, sized to match each client's capacity and growth stage."The trades industry has been sold marketing tools and lead generation apps that generate noise but not revenue. What owners actually need is a real sales function — people who show up, run a system, and close. That is what the Revenue Division delivers, without the overhead of a full-time hire and without the risk of building it from scratch."— Darren Padgett Jr., Managing Partner & CEO, NCKTR Business Solutions LLCEach engagement is backed by NCKTR's fractional sales team deployment model, which includes the firm's 4-Contact Revenue Sequence™, Intake Call Framework™, and ongoing Sales Associate oversight for performance accountability. Every client receives a formal Statement of Work, Service Level Agreement, and contractor classification documentation — a standard of legal infrastructure rarely provided by trades-facing consulting firms.NCKTR is currently accepting applications from HVAC, plumbing, and roofing business owners seeking a structured path to revenue growth without ownership dependency. Request a consultation at https://ncktr.com About NCKTR Business Solutions LLCNCKTR Business Solutions LLC is a management consulting firm built exclusively for skilled trades companies — HVAC, plumbing, roofing, electrical, and landscaping — pursuing scalable revenue, operational infrastructure, and exit readiness. The firm offers embedded sales teams, operational health audits, and M&A preparation advisory for owner-operated businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. https://ncktr.com

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