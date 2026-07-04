Britt's Diamond League win earns him USATF Athlete of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running a lifetime best to win the Paris Diamond League men's 110 hurdles, Jamal Britt (Burlington, NC/USATF North Carolina) earned recognition as the 24th USATF Athlete of the Week award winner for 2026.

Britt, who was the bronze medalist in the 60 hurdles at this year's USATF Indoor Championships, pulled away from the field over the final barrier in Paris and sped to a 12.89 win that moved him to equal eighth on the world all-time performer list and equal sixth on the U.S. version.

It was Britt's third Diamond League victory of the season and was the third time he has lowered his PB in 2026. Winner of 10 outdoor meets already, Britt matched his 13.07 PB from 2024 in four finals before cracking the 13-second barrier for the first time with a 12.99 to win the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on June 14. He trimmed another .01 off that in taking the win at Zagreb's Continental Tour Gold meet on June 26.

Other top performances from last week:

Joetta Clark bettered the American women's 60-64 age group record in the 200 meters with a 27.91 at the USATF Mid-Atlantic Championships.

Grant Fisher won the men's 5000 at the Paris Diamond League meet in 12:54.80.

Kate Barber of Jenks America TC won the girls' 17-18 800, 1500, and 3000 at the USATF Youth Championships in Huntsville.

Nicholas Bragg of Body in Training won the boys' 15-16 1500, 3000, and 2000 steeplechase at the USATF Youth Championships in Huntsville.

Now in its 25th year, USATF’s Athlete of the Week program is designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport. USATF names a new honoree each week when there are high-level competitions and features the athlete on USATF.org. Selections are based on top performances and results from the previous week.

2026 Winners: January 15, Jonathan Simms; January 22, Michelle Rohl; January 29, Josh Hoey; February 5, Roisin Willis; February 12, Jordan Geist; February 19, Cole Hocker; February 26, Cynthia McNamee; March 5, Chase Jackson; March 12, Lauren Harris; March 19, Garrett Kaalund; March 26, Cooper Lutkenhaus; April 2, Rudy Winkler; April 9, Max Thomas; April 16, Sam Mattis; April 23, Tahmar Upshaw; April 30, Kaitlin Bounds; May 7, Karissa Schweizer; May 14, Anna Cockrell; May 21, Tatyana McFadden; May 28, Masai Russell; June 4, Joe Kovacs; June 11, Gabby Thomas; June 25, Tate Taylor; July 1, Jamal Britt.

We welcome your nominations!

To nominate an athlete for USATF Athlete of the Week, please send a detailed email about their performance to communications@usatf.org.

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