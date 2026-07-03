One dead and three displaced from house fire in the View Ridge neighborhood

Seattle—At 7:20 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting a house on fire in the 7300 block of 53rd Ave. NE. Several callers reported the sound of an explosion with smoke and flames visible in the backyard. Engine 38 was the first unit on scene and encountered a family of three with an adult woman reporting that her mother was still inside the home, likely in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters reported a fire on a backyard deck that was extending into the first floor. They worked quickly to put water on the fire while additional crews entered the building to search for the resident. As firefighters entered the home, they immediately encountered heavy smoke as well as a significant amount of furniture and debris that impeded their ability to quickly search the home and put water on the interior portion of the fire.

Note: During initial media interviews, the public information officer reported the entire family was inside the home and called 911 to report the fire. After reviewing 911 calls, we determined the family of three were away from home but on their way back and could see a smoke column from the distance.

At 7:29 a.m. firefighters reported flames through the roof, indicating a weakened structure at risk of collapse. At 7:40 a.m., crews reported the conditions inside the home were continuing to deteriorate. As a safety precaution, incident command ordered all firefighters to withdraw from the home. Then regroup in a defensive strategy by putting water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building while protecting neighboring homes.

By 8:33 a.m., the fire was declared under control. Firefighters reentered the building to resume searching for the missing resident. Unfortunately, they found a deceased 93-year-old female inside the home. Crews continued to work on overhaul by removing smoldering debris and extinguishing hot spots.

The fire was declared extinguished by 10:49 a.m., but a unit will remain on scene throughout the day to monitor for flare ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The King County Medical Examiner was also requested to the scene.