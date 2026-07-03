CPW recovers adult drowning victim from Chatfield Reservior

July 3, 2026



CPW recovers adult drowning victim from Chatfield Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. —- Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) officers recovered an adult male drowning victim from Chatfield Reservoir Friday. At 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening, a group of adults and juveniles were boating and towing a tube on the reservoir. As witnesses reported to CPW, strong winds caused the tube to overturn and three children went into the water. All children were reportedly wearing life jackets. Witnesses said some of the juveniles began to struggle in the water. An adult male, not wearing a life jacket, jumped into the reservoir to assist and went underwater. The children were rescued by boaters. MERT recovered the victim around 1 p.m. Friday after 19 hours of searching. CPW is investigating the incident as a boating accident.

South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team, West Metro Fire Dive Team and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.

The identity and cause of death for the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner.

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