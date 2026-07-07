Miss Taiwanese American to Lead 'Discover Taiwan' Float at Huntington Beach's Historic 4th of July Parade

Miss Taiwanese American Fourth of July Parade Float Design

Taiwanese American community rallies behind a custom float featuring the Miss Taiwanese American Pageant, bringing the island's story to parade spectators

Every element was chosen with intention — to tell Taiwan's story honestly, beautifully, and in a way that invites the American public to see Taiwan.” — Vera Yang, CEO of Miss Taiwanese American

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Taiwanese American (MTA) will participate in the 2026 Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade on July 4th, representing Taiwan Tourism in front of an estimated 500,000 spectators. The 2026 parade marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, and Taiwan, a fellow democracy and one of America's most steadfast Indo-Pacific partners, has rarely been more present in the American consciousness.

THE FLOAT: A VISUAL LOVE LETTER TO TAIWAN

The centerpiece of the MTA entry is a custom-designed, double-sided "Discover Taiwan" float — the most visually ambitious in the organization's history — built around the silhouette of Taiwan and framed in patriotic red, white, and blue.

The front side showcases the breadth of what makes Taiwan extraordinary: Taipei 101, once the world's tallest building; the Taiwan High Speed Rail; Sun Moon Lake (日月潭); Lukang Mazu Temple (鹿港天后宮); an indigenous couple honoring Taiwan's original peoples; a traditional tea ceremony; bubble tea — Taiwan's most famous culinary gift to the world; Yilan Hot Springs (宜蘭溫泉); and the Eluanbi Lighthouse (鵝鑾鼻燈塔) at Taiwan's southern tip.

The back side tells a four-chapter story — Heritage, Innovation, Exploration, Progress — anchored by a traditional temple, Taipei 101, the Eluanbi Lighthouse, and the Tamkang Bridge (淡江大橋), one of Taiwan's most ambitious modern infrastructure achievements and a symbol of where the nation is headed.

Together, the two sides form a portrait of an island simultaneously rooted in ancient tradition and racing toward tomorrow.

THE COMMUNITY: TAIWANESE AMERICANS SHOW UP

MTA Court Members, including Queen Ami Wang, Jenn Huang, Audrey Chen, Sabrina Chang, Alina Yang, and Ariel Lan, will ride atop the floa while over 100 volunteers are walking beside it, extending Taiwan's presence across the full 1.8-mile parade route.

"This float is the work of a community that is proud, organized, and excited," said Vera Yang, CEO of Miss Taiwanese American Pageant and Board Member of Taiwan Center. "Every element was chosen with intention — to tell Taiwan's story honestly, beautifully, and in a way that invites the American public to see Taiwan not just as a name in the headlines, but as a place worth knowing, visiting, and standing alongside."

THE MOMENT: DEMOCRACY ON A PARADE ROUTE

Taiwan and America share a fundamental belief in democracy, openness, and freedom. That commitment has never felt more relevant than today. This float embodies Taiwan's democratic spirit not with statements, but with presence, pride, and joy.

Taiwan has long been one of Asia's most open democratic societies, with a free press and elected government that reflect the values it shares with the United States. On the 4th of July, those values ride down the parade route in big smiles, a joyful reminder of what the friendship between these two nations looks like on the ground.

Taiwan also arrives as a rising destination for American travelers, consistently ranked among Asia's top choices for world-class cuisine, dramatic natural scenery, and genuine warmth. The 2026 campaign aims to move Taiwan from a name in the news to a destination in the American imagination.

Media Availability: July 4, 2026 | 9:00–9:30 AM | Between 9th Street and Goldenwest on PCH. Interviews with the MTA Court, float previews, and bilingual spokespeople available. High-res renders and media kits available on request.

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