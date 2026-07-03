Winning $167,000 Badger 5 Ticket Sold in Richland Center

MADISON, Wis. -- A winning $167,000 Badger 5 ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 2393 Hwy 14 E in Richland Center for the Tuesday, July 1, 2026, drawing. It is the largest winning Lottery ticket the retail location has ever sold.

The winning numbers were 2-8-17-28-31. It is the ninth time this year that a winning Badger 5 jackpot was more than $100,000.

Lisa, the Kwik Trip store leader, noted, "We just reopened last Thursday. After one week of sales, we already have a big winner."

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.