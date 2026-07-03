Winning $167,000 Badger 5 Ticket Sold in Richland Center
MADISON, Wis. -- A winning $167,000 Badger 5 ticket was sold at Kwik Trip on 2393 Hwy 14 E in Richland Center for the Tuesday, July 1, 2026, drawing. It is the largest winning Lottery ticket the retail location has ever sold.
The winning numbers were 2-8-17-28-31. It is the ninth time this year that a winning Badger 5 jackpot was more than $100,000.
Lisa, the Kwik Trip store leader, noted, "We just reopened last Thursday. After one week of sales, we already have a big winner."
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.
Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.
ABOUT THE WISCONSIN LOTTERY
The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:
- More than $21.1 billion in total revenue
- Over $12 billion in prizes paid
- More than $6.4 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
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