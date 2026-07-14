Former Battle-Weary Wife Veronica L. Nabizadeh Releases Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!

Cover of Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!: If It's Worth Fighting About, It's Worth Fixing by Veronica L. Nabizadeh.

New relationship book helps women uncover what's beneath marital conflict and gain clarity before deciding whether to stay or go.

It's about understanding what's really happening beneath the conflict, learning healthier ways to respond, and making wise decisions instead of reacting from fear, exhaustion or pressure.” — Veronica L. Nabizadeh

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former battle-weary wife turned relationship coach Veronica L. Nabizadeh today announced the release of her new book, Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!: If It's Worth Fighting About, It's Worth Fixing.

After years of helping wives and couples navigate conflict, communication breakdowns, and life-changing relationship decisions, marriage and relationship coach, mediator, and attorney Veronica L. Nabizadeh is releasing her new book, Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!: If It's Worth Fighting About, It's Worth Fixing, on July 14, 2026.

Written for women who feel exhausted, discouraged, and uncertain about the future of their relationships, the book offers practical tools, fresh perspectives, and compassionate guidance for navigating the challenges that often leave couples feeling stuck and disconnected.

Drawing on decades of professional experience—as well as her own personal journey through marital struggles—Nabizadeh helps readers understand the hidden patterns that fuel conflict, break destructive cycles, reconnect with themselves, and gain clarity about what comes next.

"This is not a book about staying in a marriage no matter what," said Nabizadeh. "It's about understanding what is really happening beneath the conflict, learning healthier ways to respond, and making important decisions from a place of wisdom rather than fear, exhaustion, or pressure."

At the heart of the book is Nabizadeh's signature Stop, Drop, and Roll, Baby!® technique, a simple yet powerful process designed to help individuals interrupt emotional reactivity and respond more intentionally during difficult conversations and conflicts.

The book also explores the Seven Relationship Saboteurs—common behaviors that quietly erode connection and trust—and offers practical strategies for creating healthier communication patterns and stronger emotional resilience.

While many relationship books focus solely on saving a marriage or ending one, Don't Throw in the Towel Yet! addresses the reality that many women find themselves in an emotionally complex middle ground. Rather than rushing readers toward a particular outcome, Nabizadeh encourages thoughtful self-reflection, personal growth, and intentional decision-making.

The book is especially relevant for women who feel trapped in recurring arguments, are questioning the future of their marriage, or are searching for hope after years of disappointment and frustration.

Nabizadeh is a mediator, marriage and relationship coach, speaker, and founder of Marriage Relationship Restart. She has spent years helping individuals and couples navigate conflict, rebuild trust, improve communication, and make empowered choices about their relationships and lives.

Following a successful Jacksonville launch celebration, Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!: If It's Worth Fighting About, It's Worth Fixing officially releases nationwide on July 14, 2026, and is now available through major booksellers. This week, Nabizadeh will join fellow Morgan James Publishing authors in New York City's Times Square as part of the publisher's national author celebrations.

Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!: If It's Worth Fighting About, It's Worth Fixing will be available through major booksellers on July 14, 2026.

For additional information, media inquiries, speaking opportunities, or interview requests, please contact:

Veronica L. Nabizadeh, Esq.

Marriage Relationship Restart

Jacksonville, Florida

Email: veronica@marriagerelationshiprestart.com

Phone: (904) 386-0900

Website: https://www.marriagerelationshiprestart.com

About Veronica L. Nabizadeh

Veronica L. Nabizadeh is a mediator, marriage and relationship coach, speaker, and author dedicated to helping individuals and couples navigate conflict, strengthen communication, and build healthier, more fulfilling relationships. Through coaching, education, and practical tools, she empowers people to move from frustration and disconnection toward greater clarity, growth, and meaningful connection. As the author of Don't Throw in the Towel Yet!: If It's Worth Fighting About, It's Worth Fixing, Veronica encourages people to look beyond the conflict, understand the patterns driving it, and create lasting change. Her guiding belief is simple: Because if it's worth fighting about, it's worth fixing.

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