Governor Morrisey Participates in Annual Ringing of the Bell Ceremony at Blennerhassett Island

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined West Virginians Friday afternoon for the annual Ringing of the Bell ceremony at Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, honoring the original 13 colonies as part of America's 250th anniversary celebration and Independence Day weekend.

"The short trip across the river to Blennerhassett Island reminds us that worthwhile journeys often require a little extra effort," said Governor Morrisey. "Two hundred and fifty years ago, our Founders undertook a far greater journey, risking everything to establish a nation founded on liberty. As this bell rings thirteen times today, we're reminded that freedom is never guaranteed. Every generation has a responsibility to preserve it, strengthen it, and pass it on to those who come after us."

The annual ceremony, first established during America's Bicentennial in 1976, features the ringing of a bell thirteen times in honor of the original thirteen colonies that declared independence and gave birth to a new nation. Blennerhassett Island is one of only a handful of locations across the country that continues the tradition each Independence Day.

Blennerhassett Island has been part of America's story for more than two centuries. The historic park preserves the legacy of Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett and the reconstructed Palladian mansion that once stood as one of the grandest homes in the early American West, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience a significant chapter of the nation's history.

The ceremony was one of several America250 events Governor Morrisey is attending across West Virginia during the Independence Day holiday, joining communities throughout the Mountain State in commemorating America's 250th anniversary through patriotic ceremonies, concerts, festivals, and local celebrations.