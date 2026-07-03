Tyrannus Angel Awards Announces Red-Carpet AI Filmmaking Gala in Los Angeles, Centered on Protecting the Next Generation

Tyrannus Angel Awards Now Open For Submission

A red-carpet gala in downtown LA uniting AI filmmakers, Hollywood veterans, tech leaders, and creators to strengthen families and bring hope worldwide.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2026 — Tyrannus Angel Awards today announced a red-carpet AI filmmaking gala on October 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, bringing together AI filmmaking pioneers, veteran Hollywood filmmakers, technology leaders, and creators from around the world for an evening that highlights both artistic excellence and values-driven storytelling.Hosted in the city that has defined global filmmaking for more than a century, the Tyrannus Angel Awards gala arrives at a pivotal moment for the entertainment industry. As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how films are written, animated, and produced, the program takes a clear position: the most powerful storytelling tools of this generation should be used to create content that strengthens families, protects children, and brings hope to audiences.At a time when the creative world is debating how AI should shape the future of film, Tyrannus Angel Awards focuses not on honoring algorithms, but on recognizing the human storytellers, filmmakers, and creative teams who choose to use emerging technology with purpose, responsibility, and moral imagination.A share of the impact generated by Tyrannus Foundation is directed toward anti-trafficking initiatives and support for vulnerable children, reflecting the organization’s belief that advancing storytelling technology and protecting the next generation are not separate missions, but deeply connected ones. Jury Bridging Hollywood, Technology, and Global StorytellingThe Tyrannus Angel Awards jury brings together experience across traditional filmmaking, animation, technology, and global creative leadership.Davy Liu is a former Walt Disney Feature Animation artist whose credits include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, and The Lion King. He later worked with Warner Bros. and George Lucas’s Industrial Light & Magic before founding Kendu Films, a studio known for family-centered storytelling.David Johnson (江秉承) is a film producer with more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry. His producing credits include The Rooftop, Nezha, and Soul Assassin, and he is also recognized for his work advancing AI filmmaking technology.Steven Springer is an international speaker and co-founder of Global Presence Ministries, whose message has reached audiences across six continents and whose work brings a values-driven lens to storytelling and leadership.Together, the jury reflects the vision behind Tyrannus Angel Awards: to build a bridge between classic Hollywood craft, emerging AI filmmaking technology, and values-driven storytelling that can serve audiences across generations.“We believe the most powerful storytelling tools of this generation should be used to create work that protects and influences the next generation,” said Hideaki Kuo, CEO of Tyrannus Foundation, Inc. “That is why Tyrannus Angel Awards exists, and why we have invited leaders from across filmmaking, technology, and global creative culture to help shape this gala.”$50,000 Total Prize PoolTyrannus Angel Awards will award a total prize pool of $50,000 across all categories.The program includes three categories — Original Works, Adapted Works, and Animated Works — and within every category, three honors are awarded: Best Director ($5,000), Best Screenplay ($3,000), and Best Production ($3,000).In addition, Tyrannus Angel Awards will recognize 30 finalists across all categories, with $500 awarded to each finalist, for a total finalist pool of $15,000.The gala will also include 4 Special Mention recipients across all categories, with $500 awarded to each, for a Special Mention pool of $2,000.In total, the structure includes nine honors, thirty finalists, and one Los Angeles red carpet where creators’ work can be seen and celebrated.Global Call for Entries Now Open for Submission Tyrannus Angel Awards is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide.Key dates include:Submissions Open: July 1, 2026Submission Deadline: September 20, 2026Finalists Announced: October 1, 2026Gala: October 24, 2026The red-carpet gala will be held in downtown Los Angeles at 555 Flower St, 51F, Los Angeles, CA 90071. Submission details and program information are available at tyrannusangelawards.org.About Tyrannus Angel AwardsTyrannus Angel Awards is an international awards program and red-carpet gala celebrating storytelling at the intersection of artificial intelligence and filmmaking, with a particular focus on work that strengthens families, protects children, and inspires hope.Founded in California, the program will host its AI filmmaking gala on October 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, accompanied by a global livestream.Tyrannus Angel Awards is an initiative of Tyrannus Foundation, whose mission includes supporting anti-trafficking efforts and vulnerable children through the power of media, storytelling, and cultural influence.Media ContactTyrannus Foundationinfo@tyrannusfoundation.org

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