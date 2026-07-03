Denver Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington
__NEWS RELEASE __
UNITED STATES NAVY
USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)
Public Affairs Officer Email: mailto:robert.dixon@cvn73.navy.mil
Jul. 3, 2026
__Denver Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington__
By Mass Communication Specialist MC2 Lillian Olen
PHILIPPINE SEA – Denver native Sonar Technician Surface 2nd Class Abigail Knox was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 3, 2026.
Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.
Knox was recognized for completing over 130 maintenance checks for a total of more than 150 man hours, ensuring mission readiness on board George Washington.
“Serving in the Navy, to me, not only means I am serving my country, but I am also protecting my family and loved ones back at home,” Knox said. “We, as Sailors, sacrifice many things in order to serve and I believe that shows that we are all willing to put ourselves aside for something greater. Serving in the Navy is difficult and it shows how determined, selfless, and willing each of us are.”
Knox has been in the Navy for two years and six months and has served on George Washington for one year.
George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.
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