Award-Winning Author Teelie Turner Releases Commemorative Fairy Tale Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

The commemorative collector's edition of Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration by award-winning author Teelie Turner celebrates America's 250th Birthday through magical storytelling, friendship, imagination, and patriotic Fairyland ad Families can celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Patriotic Patsy's Ultimate Celebration Bundle, featuring the commemorative book, interactive flipbook, original Fairyland music, printable coloring pages, certificate of appreciation, and exclusive digi Patriotic Patsy proudly presents Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration, Teelie Turner's beautifully illustrated commemorative fairy tale celebrating America's 250th Birthday through friendship, imagination, and Fairyland magic.

Patriotic Patsy celebrates America's 250th Birthday in a beautifully illustrated fairy tale available in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, audiobook, and more.

I wanted to create a magical story that brings families together to celebrate America's 250th Birthday through friendship, imagination, and Fairyland magic.” — Teelie Turner

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning fantasy author Teelie Turner proudly announces the release of Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration , a beautifully illustrated commemorative fairy tale created to honor America's historic 250th Birthday.Available in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, eBook, flipbook, audiobook, and exclusive digital editions, this enchanting collector's book invites families, educators, collectors, and readers of all ages to experience Fairyland's most magical Fourth of July celebration.When Patriotic Patsy discovers that America is celebrating its 250th Birthday, she dreams of creating the most spectacular celebration Fairyland has ever seen. Joined by her spirited assistant PetalSpark, the lovable Bubba the Baker, and magical fairy friends representing regions across America, Patsy leads an unforgettable adventure filled with friendship, imagination, kindness, music, delicious treats, dazzling fireworks, and patriotic pride.More than a traditional children's book, Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration is part of Teelie Turner's larger America 250 Collection, an immersive storytelling experience featuring original Fairyland music, audiobooks, interactive digital bundles, collectible keepsakes, printable activities, videos, character collections, and a month-long online celebration introducing readers to Fairyland's enchanting cast of magical friends.Throughout July, visitors to the Teelie Turner Author website can enjoy daily character reveals, behind-the-scenes stories, magical artwork, videos, original songs, and exclusive content that expands the Fairyland experience far beyond the pages of the book.As America celebrates this once-in-a-generation milestone, Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration offers readers a heartwarming keepsake that blends timeless fairy magic with patriotic celebration, creating an unforgettable experience families can treasure for years to come.Readers can learn more about the book, explore the America 250 Collection, enjoy original Fairyland music, and discover exclusive companion experiences by visiting: TeelieTurnerAuthor.com

Introducing Patriotic Patsy and Fairyland's Grand American Celebration | America's 250th Birthday Comes to Fairyland

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