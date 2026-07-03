GBI Investigates Death in Pickens County, GA

Jasper, Pickens Co., GA (July 3, 2026) – At the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), GBI agents are investigating the death of Reina Cedeno, age 53, of Jasper, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 11:45 a.m., on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, a 911 caller contacted the PCSO to report they had discovered a deceased female, identified as Cedeno, inside her home at 709 Hobson Road in Jasper, Pickens County, GA.

Cedeno’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was conducted. Preliminary results from the autopsy indicate that Cedeno died from a gunshot wound.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) SWAT, GBI agents, and PCSO deputies conducted a search warrant at 707 Hobson Road, Jasper, GA, related to the death investigation of Cedeno. CCSO SWAT established a perimeter around the home and attempted to contact and negotiate with the home’s resident, Mark Little, age 48, of Jasper, GA, for approximately two hours. Prior to law enforcement making entry, video technology was used to assist law enforcement with interior views of the home. Utilizing this surveillance, law enforcement saw what appeared to be the body of Little inside the home. CCSO SWAT subsequently made entry into the home and discovered Little with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Little was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has also requested GBI assistance with the death investigation involving Little.

Little’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, the GBI and PCSO believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety.