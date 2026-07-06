Peak Personalized Healthcare Launches New Website and Brand

New site organizes the practice around six measurable systems of long-term health

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Personalized Healthcare has launched a new website and brand identity at peakhealthidaho.com, reflecting the physician-led, data-driven model the Treasure Valley longevity practice has built over 15-plus years in clinical practice.

The redesign centers on the Peak Longevity Six: cardiovascular, VO₂ max, metabolic, hormones, cancer detection, and strength — the six systems Peak measures, interprets, and manages for every patient, drawing on more than 50 biomarkers in total. The new site walks visitors through each system individually: what's tested, why it matters, and what a physician does with the result.

“We're redefining the standard of care through personal attention and cutting-edge medicine,” said Eric Lyall, MD, founder of Peak Personalized Healthcare. Dr. Lyall founded the practice after years in emergency medicine, where he saw firsthand how reactive, appointment-driven care fails the people who need it most.

That distinction — physician-led, not protocol-driven; built on objective data, not assumptions — carries through the new site's three membership tiers. Peak Foundation is a targeted entry point for a single area of focus, such as hormones or weight loss. Peak Longevity, the practice's most-selected tier, is built around biannual assessments and continuous biomarker tracking. Peak Elite is an application-only concierge model with direct physician access, unlimited testing, and full primary care.

The new site also includes updated diagnostic and membership pages, a clearer explanation of Peak's testing partners, and direct booking for the practice's core diagnostics: DEXA body composition, VO₂ max, resting metabolic rate, and comprehensive biomarker panels.

Peak Personalized Healthcare sees patients from Boise, Meridian, and Eagle at its Meridian office. Consultations and testing can be booked at peakhealthidaho.com or by calling 208-683-7325.

About Peak Personalized Healthcare

Peak Personalized Healthcare is a physician-led longevity medicine practice based in Meridian, Idaho. Founded by Eric Lyall, MD, Peak measures, interprets, and manages six core systems of long-term health — cardiovascular, VO₂ max, metabolic, hormones, cancer detection, and strength — through advanced diagnostics and continuous, physician-guided care. Peak offers three tiers of membership, from targeted testing through full concierge primary care.

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