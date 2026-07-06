Austin Mom of Three Launches Mommy Makeover Packages After Saving $19,000 on Her Own Surgery Abroad

Kasey Laurent owner of Mommy Makeover Packages

After saving $19,000 on her own procedure abroad, Kasey Laurent built a free concierge directory to help other US women do the same.

I was a mom of three who wanted to feel like herself again and could not afford the prices being quoted locally” — Kasey Laurent

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Kasey Laurent started researching mommy makeover surgery after her third child, the quotes she received from Austin-area plastic surgeons ranged from $22,000 to $26,500. Insurance covered none of it. Rather than give up on the procedure or take on debt she wasn't comfortable with, Laurent spent months researching accredited clinics abroad, building a 47-tab spreadsheet tracking surgeons, credentials, patient reviews, and all-in costs across multiple countries. She had her procedure done abroad, paying $7,400 total including travel and accommodation. The result was a saving of more than $19,000 compared to her lowest Texas quote.What happened next was not something she planned. Friends started asking questions. Then friends of friends. Then strangers in Facebook groups. Within months, Laurent had personally guided 11 women through the same research process she had built for herself, helping each one find an accredited surgeon abroad at a fraction of what they had been quoted domestically. That informal concierge service became the foundation for Mommy Makeover Packages , a free online directory now listing more than 8,395 clinics across 167 cities and 16 countries, with 36,188 verified patient reviews available for women to browse before making any decisions.The platform covers mommy makeover packages, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, breast lifts, liposuction, and combination procedures, with pricing, accreditation status, and patient review data consolidated in one place. The concierge service remains free for women using the directory. Laurent does not charge patients for guidance, clinic comparisons, or introductions to vetted surgeons."I was a mom of three who wanted to feel like herself again and could not afford the prices being quoted locally," said Kasey Laurent, founder of Mommy Makeover Packages. "I did the research, I had the procedure, and the outcome was everything I hoped for. When other women started reaching out, it was obvious this process needed to be easier for everyone, not just the people lucky enough to know me."Laurent continues to publish research and guidance for women navigating international plastic surgery options through her personal site at kaseylaurent.com, covering accreditation standards, what to ask surgeons before booking, and how to evaluate all-in costs beyond the quoted procedure price.Women researching post-pregnancy surgery options can access the full directory and request free concierge guidance at mommymakeoverpackages.com About Mommy Makeover PackagesMommy Makeover Packages is a free concierge directory founded by Kasey Laurent and designed to help US women find accredited plastic surgeons abroad for post-pregnancy procedures. The platform lists more than 8,395 clinics across 167 cities and 16 countries, with 36,188 verified patient reviews. Services covered include mommy makeover packages, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, breast lifts, liposuction, and combination procedures. The concierge service is free for all users. Founded by an Austin mother of three who saved more than $19,000 on her own procedure abroad, the platform is built on firsthand experience rather than advertising relationships.

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