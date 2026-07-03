Deepak Choudhary's EVA Live Focuses on Building a Sustainable Live Entertainment Ecosystem Across India & theMiddle East

EVA Live founder & MD, Mr.Deepak Choudhary Russell Peters partnered with event promoter Eva Live DJ Tiësto live in Mumbai Event By EVA LIVE COMEDY MIX TAPE BY EVA Live enrique iglesias Live event in Mumbai by EVA LIVE

Deepak Choudhary’s EVA Live focuses on sustainable live entertainment platforms across India and the Middle East.

We are building long-term entertainment platforms, not just one-off shows, with stronger programming planned across India and the GCC.” — Deepak Choudhary

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than two decades, Deepak Choudhary has worked across different layers of India’s events and entertainment industry. His journey has moved from education and industry media to intellectual property-led events and large-format ticketed entertainment. Today, through EVA Live , he is focused on building a stronger live entertainment ecosystem across India and the Middle East.Choudhary is the Founder & Director of EVA Live, India & Middle East. His earlier work includes the founding of EMDI, one of India’s early event management education platforms, and the establishment of IISM with cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, contributing to structured sports management education in India. He later co-founded EVENTFAQS Media, a dedicated B2B platform for the experiential industry, which went on to support industry conversations, awards and community-building platforms.Over the years, Choudhary has also been associated with marquee industry IPs such as WOW Awards Asia and Shows of India, and with platforms across music, lifestyle, gaming, education and culture. This long-term focus on IP creation has shaped his current approach at EVA Live, where the emphasis is on building repeatable, scalable and audience-led entertainment formats rather than isolated events.EVA Live has been expanding its presence across India and the Middle East through concerts, festivals, comedy shows and cultural experiences. The company has promoted and produced shows featuring artists such as Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman, Atif Aslam, Tiesto, Abida Parveen, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Prateek Kuhad, Satinder Sartaaj, Snarky Puppy, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Russell Peters, among others.In the Middle East, EVA Live’s work has contributed to a stronger calendar of Indian and South Asian entertainment. Major shows have included Arijit Singh Live in Concert at Etihad Arena, attended by approximately 13,000 people, and A. R. Rahman Live in Concert at Etihad Arena, attended by approximately 12,000 people. Other regional projects include Atif Aslam at Coca-Cola Arena, Symphony of Stars at Etihad Arena, Bryan Adams in Abu Dhabi and Doha, Shreya Ghoshal in Qatar, Abida Parveen in Dubai and multiple comedy formats at Dubai World Trade Centre.The growth of these shows reflects a wider change in the Middle East’s entertainment economy. The region is no longer viewed only as a stop for occasional performances, but as a serious live entertainment market with strong audience demand, established venues and increasing potential for repeat programming. EVA Live has focused on supporting that shift through structured planning, artist relationships, venue collaborations and brand partnerships.In India, EVA Live’s work has included the Bryan Adams India Tour, Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai, Tiesto in Mumbai, Bollywood Music Project, Radhika Das India Tour, Russell Peters Relax World Tour, Arijit Singh in Jaipur and A. R. Rahman in Hyderabad. Several of these projects have attracted large audience numbers and brand participation, while also strengthening the company’s ability to build touring formats across multiple markets.“Live entertainment is built on trust,” said Deepak Choudhary. “Audiences trust the experience, artists trust the platform, and partners trust the execution. Our role is to bring all of that together in a way that is sustainable and culturally relevant.”Alongside EVA Live, Choudhary’s broader ecosystem includes Doremi Talent Management Co., focused on talent management, and MSEED, an educational institution for live events and experiential learning. Together, these initiatives reflect a wider ambition to support the entertainment business through talent, education, content, IP and live experiences.Apart from Mr. Deepak Choudhary being a common promoter associated with the India and Middle East operations, both companies operate independently with their own leadership, commercial relationships, partnerships and business operations. This distinction allows the India and Middle East businesses to work with local market focus while maintaining a shared understanding of audience demand and live entertainment growth.The company’s upcoming plans include India’s first kids’ concert tour with Lenny Pearce, a unique concert format built around Subhash Ghai’s music catalogue, and the Bryan Adams India Tour 2027. EVA Live is also looking at deeper growth across the GCC and future expansion into South East Asia.Choudhary added, “India has the talent, audience depth and cultural strength to play a much larger role in the global live entertainment business. The Middle East is an important part of that growth story, and we see strong potential in building long-term entertainment bridges between the two regions.”With 60+ events executed, 50+ clients served, 100+ team members, vendors and partners, and experience across 15+ cities, EVA Live is continuing to develop as a platform focused on the next phase of live entertainment across India, the Middle East and beyond.About EVA LiveEVA Live is a live entertainment company associated with concerts, festivals, comedy shows, cultural events and original entertainment IPs across India and the Middle East. The company works across artist programming, venue partnerships, brand associations and audience-led entertainment experiences, with a focus on creating scalable entertainment formats for audiences, artists, brands and partners.

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