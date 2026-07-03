EVA Live Strengthens Indian Live Entertainment Programming Across the Middle East

EVA Live founder & MD, Mr.Deepak Choudhary COMEDY MIX TAPE BY EVA Live Arijit Singh Concert in Dubai by EVA Live

EVA Live strengthens Indian live entertainment across the Middle East with major shows in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

The Middle East is becoming a serious entertainment market, and Indian live entertainment has a strong role to play in that growth.” — Deepak Choudhary, founder & MD EVA Live

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East has become an increasingly important market for Indian and South Asian live entertainment, supported by major venues, diverse audiences and a strong cultural connection with the region’s diaspora communities. In this growing entertainment environment, EVA Live has continued to build a steady calendar of concerts, comedy shows and cultural experiences across the UAE and Qatar.Led by Deepak Choudhary , Founder & Director of EVA Live, India & Middle East, the company has focused on developing a stronger live entertainment connection between India and the region. Its work has included events across venues such as Etihad Arena, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and QNCC Doha, creating access to large-format entertainment experiences for audiences across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.Choudhary’s career in the industry spans 24 years and includes work across event education, industry media, intellectual property creation and live entertainment. Before his current work with EVA Live, he was associated with initiatives including EMDI, IISM, EVENTFAQS, WOW Awards Asia, Shows of India and MSEED, giving him a wider view of how entertainment platforms are built, scaled and sustained.In recent years, EVA Live has been associated with shows featuring some of the most recognised names in Indian and international entertainment, including Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman, Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, Atif Aslam, Tiesto, Abida Parveen, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Prateek Kuhad, Satinder Sartaaj, Snarky Puppy and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.The company’s Middle East programming reflects the growing demand for premium Indian and South Asian entertainment in the region. Arijit Singh Live in Concert at Etihad Arena drew approximately 13,000 attendees, while A. R. Rahman Live in Concert at Etihad Arena drew approximately 12,000 attendees. EVA Live has also been associated with Atif Aslam’s performance with Firdaus Orchestra at Coca-Cola Arena, Symphony of Stars at Etihad Arena, Bryan Adams in Abu Dhabi and Doha, Shreya Ghoshal in Qatar, Abida Parveen in Dubai, and Comedy Mixtape in Dubai.These events are part of a larger shift in the region’s entertainment economy. Indian live entertainment in the Middle East is moving from occasional standalone shows to more structured touring calendars, stronger brand associations and repeat audience engagement. EVA Live’s approach has been to support this shift by developing formats that are commercially viable, culturally relevant and suitable for large venues.“The Middle East has become a serious live entertainment market,” said Deepak Choudhary. “The audience base, venue infrastructure and cultural connection make the region important for artists, promoters and partners. Our focus is to build shows that respect the market and deliver a strong experience for audiences.”EVA Live’s work in India has also supported its regional expansion. The company has been involved in large-format concerts and tours such as the Bryan Adams India Tour, Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai, Tiesto in Mumbai, Bollywood Music Project, Radhika Das India Tour, Russell Peters Relax World Tour, Arijit Singh in Jaipur and A. R. Rahman in Hyderabad. These projects have helped build stronger touring pathways between Indian cities and Middle Eastern markets.The company’s wider network includes brand, institutional and entertainment associations such as Mastercard India, HSBC, Yes Bank, Teacher’s, Vijay Sales, JBL, Maharashtra Tourism, Delhi Tourism, District by Zomato and All Things Live, among others. Across its projects, EVA Live has worked with artists, venues, sponsors, ticketing platforms, media partners and event stakeholders to deliver large-format entertainment experiences.Apart from Mr. Deepak Choudhary being a common promoter associated with the India and Middle East operations, both companies operate independently with their own leadership, commercial relationships, partnerships and business operations. This structure helps each market operate with its own local priorities while contributing to a wider entertainment vision across India and the Middle East.Looking ahead, EVA Live is preparing for a stronger phase of programming. Upcoming plans include India’s first kids’ concert tour with Lenny Pearce, a unique concert concept based on Subhash Ghai’s music catalogue, and the Bryan Adams India Tour 2027. The company is also exploring wider opportunities across the GCC and South East Asia.Choudhary added, “The next phase of live entertainment will depend on consistency, collaboration and long-term thinking. The opportunity is not only to bring artists to new markets, but to build reliable entertainment platforms that audiences can keep coming back to.”With more than 60 events executed, 50+ clients served, and experience across 15+ cities, EVA Live continues to develop its role in building live entertainment experiences across India and the Middle East.About EVA LiveEVA Live is a live entertainment company working across concerts, festivals, comedy shows, cultural events and original entertainment IPs across India and the Middle East. The company focuses on artist programming, venue partnerships, brand associations and audience-led entertainment experiences.

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