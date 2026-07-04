The SavingAmerica.ai live signal map: gold signals are organic civic activity, red-flagged signals show coordinated amplification. Live and free July 4, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

The first AI-native civic broadcast network measures all 50 states in real time — and tells Americans what's organic and what's manufactured.

The signal was always there. For two hundred and fifty years, the instrument to see it wasn't. Now it is. Once a country can see itself clearly, everything changes.” — Courtney Jones, Founder & CEO, The Saving America Company

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For two hundred and fifty years, Americans have argued about the condition of their country without ever being able to measure it.We measure the markets by the second. We watch hurricanes form days before landfall. We monitor the heartbeat of the human body in real time. Yet the civic life of the United States — the shifting patterns of public attention, conviction, and momentum — has remained invisible. Not because it did not exist — because no instrument existed to measure it.Beginning July 4, one does. SavingAmerica.ai goes live at 12:01 a.m. ET as a free, around-the-clock civic network — a live national map, a real-time signal feed, and an autonomous broadcast anyone can turn on and watch — powered by an engine measuring the country continuously.THE INSTRUMENTSavingAmerica.ai does not sample the country. It ingests it — 714 live civic streams across every state and fourteen civic domains, drawing on news, public records, search behavior, social platforms, and legislative activity. The engine takes the nation's pulse roughly 68,000 times a day and distills that flood into the few hundred signals that actually matter: where momentum is building, where sentiment is shifting, what is breaking before traditional reporting catches up.And it measures the one thing the modern information environment is built to obscure — authenticity. As billions of dollars are spent to shape public perception, SavingAmerica.ai analyzes whether civic momentum is developing organically or bears the fingerprint of coordinated amplification — a genuine groundswell or a machine-driven narrative. It does not tell Americans what to believe. It shows them what is happening.On screen, the country is a living map. Signals rise as points of light over the states producing them — the brighter the point, the louder the moment. Organic activity glows gold. Coordinated amplification is flagged in red. Luminous threads trace a story as it travels between states. Weather radar, for democracy.A LIVING RECORD OF AMERICAEvery signal is connected to every other signal it touches, and preserved — an expanding record of how America's civic life evolves. Headlines vanish almost as fast as they arrive. This record compounds — a living memory of how a nation changes. The record that begins July 4, 2026 cannot be bought, reconstructed, or caught up to, because every day of observation can only be captured once. It can only be earned by running. And it will not stop running.Ahead of launch, The Saving America Company filed four foundational patent applications covering the core of the platform — signal detection, authenticity measurement, autonomous civic broadcasting, and the architecture that connects it all. These technologies are patent pending.IT BELONGS TO NO SIDESavingAmerica.ai is not a movement, an advocacy organization, or another voice competing for attention. It is an instrument — and it measures civic reality the same way whether a signal originates on the political left, the political right, a foreign influence campaign, an organized activist network, or a genuine grassroots movement. Every American sees the same measurements. In an era defined by competing realities, that is something increasingly rare: a shared empirical foundation from which honest conversation can begin.The broadcast layer is the world's first fully autonomous civic network: AI correspondents explaining, around the clock, what the data shows and what to watch next — without ever telling anyone what to think.THE FOUNDERSavingAmerica.ai was created by Courtney Jones, co-founder of FindWhat.com — the first profitable publicly traded internet company on NASDAQ and a pioneer of pay-per-click advertising. Decades ago, Jones recognized that billions of online searches contained hidden patterns of human intent waiting to be measured. Civic life, he believes, contains the same."The signal was always there," Jones said. "For two hundred and fifty years, the instrument to see it wasn't. Now it is. Once a country can see itself clearly, everything changes."AVAILABILITYThe live national signal map, the real-time signal feed, and the autonomous broadcast network are free at SavingAmerica.ai, with the broadcast streaming live around the clock on YouTube and Rumble. Subscription intelligence access — for journalists, newsrooms, campaigns, and institutions — will follow in the coming weeks; early access requests open at SavingAmerica.ai on launch day.

Meet VERA — the Voice of Everything Really Happening in America

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