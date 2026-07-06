AircraftExchange, Powered by IADA, Partners with Citation Jet Pilots
IADA Executive Director Lou Seno
AircraftExchange, Powered by IADA, Partners with Citation Jet Pilots
"CJP's mission is centered on helping owners and pilots become safer, more informed operators through education, community, and direct access to industry expertise.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AircraftExchange.com, Powered by IADA-Accredited Dealers, has formed a strategic partnership with the Citation Jet Pilots (CJP) Association to provide its members with direct access to AircraftExchange’s exclusive listings of preowned business jets for sale.
— Rob Balzano, Chief Executive Officer of the Citation Jet Pilots Association
AircraftExchange.com is the official online marketplace of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). As part of the partnership, CJP's digital platforms now include a direct link to AircraftExchange listings. The relationship allows CJP members to easily browse available Citation and Premier aircraft represented exclusively by IADA-Accredited Dealers.
Likewise, AircraftExchange.com features a reciprocal link to the CJP web site, giving AircraftExchange users a direct path to learn more about the world's leading owner-pilot organization dedicated to Citation and Premier aircraft. CJP was founded in 2008 and today serves more than 1,300 members operating approximately 900 aircraft worldwide.
“This partnership is a natural fit between two organizations committed to supporting informed aircraft ownership and operational excellence,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. “Citation and Premier owners, pilots and operators represent one of the most engaged and knowledgeable communities in business aviation. By connecting CJP members directly with AircraftExchange, we are providing access to the industry's most trusted source of exclusively represented business aircraft listings.”
"CJP's mission is centered on helping owners and pilots become safer, more informed operators through education, community, and direct access to industry expertise,” said Rob Balzano, Chief Executive Officer of the Citation Jet Pilots Association. “Partnering with AircraftExchange extends that mission by providing our members and prospective owners with a trusted marketplace where every aircraft is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. This relationship strengthens the resources available to the Citation and Premier community while supporting transparency and professionalism throughout the aircraft acquisition process.”
AircraftExchange is the only online listing portal where every aircraft is exclusively represented by an IADA dealer. Listings include comprehensive aircraft specifications, detailed photos, ownership and maintenance information, dealer profiles, and interactive tools that help prospective buyers identify the aircraft best suited to their operational requirements.
Inventory is continuously updated, and users can create watchlists, receive real time notifications, and monitor price changes on the Citation models they follow, including the Citation M2, CJ3+, CJ4 Gen2, Latitude, Longitude, XLS Gen2, Sovereign+, Citation X+, and other aircraft across the Citation product line.
The partnership reflects the commitment of AircraftExchange and CJP to advance safety, professionalism, education, and transparency throughout the Citation and Premier pilot community. CJP is widely recognized for its industry-leading educational programs, safety initiatives, annual convention, technical resources, and member-driven network dedicated to improving the ownership and operating experience for Citation or Premier aircraft.
About the Citation Jet Pilots Association (CJP)
Citation Jet Pilots (CJP) Association is the premier owner-pilot organization for Cessna Citation and Beechcraft Premier aircraft owners and operators. Founded in 2008, CJP is dedicated to promoting safety, proficiency, education, and community among its members. Through training programs, safety initiatives, technical resources, webinars, fly-ins, and its annual convention, CJP helps members become safer and more informed operators while fostering one of the most respected owner communities in business aviation. Learn more at https://citationjetpilots.com.
About AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange.com is the exclusive aircraft listing platform of IADA. Every business jet on the site is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer, ensuring a high-integrity buying experience. Buyers can browse curated listings, create personalized dashboards, and engage directly with industry professionals who meet IADA’s strict ethical and performance standards. Visit https://aircraftexchange.com to learn more.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA)
IADA is an elite global trade organization for professionals in the aircraft resale industry. IADA-Accredited Dealers and IADA-Verified Products & Services members are recognized for their ethical standards, market expertise, and rigorous accreditation process. IADA supports transparency and professionalism throughout every aircraft transaction. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
Jim Gregory for AircraftExchange.com
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