EVA Live Builds a Stronger India–Middle East Entertainment Corridor Through Large-Scale Concert Experiences

EVA Live founder & MD, Mr.Deepak Choudhary A.R RAHMAN LIVE IN ABU DHABI enrique iglesias Live event in Mumbai by EVA LIVE DJ Tiësto live in Mumbai Event By EVA LIVE

EVA Live builds the India–Middle East entertainment corridor through major concerts and scalable live experiences.

Our focus is to build live experiences that connect artists, audiences and markets across India and the Middle East with consistency and trust.” — Deepak Choudhary

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The live entertainment landscape between India and the Middle East has seen steady growth in recent years, supported by stronger venue infrastructure, rising audience demand and a growing appetite for large-format cultural and music experiences. Within this evolving space, EVA Live , associated with live entertainment entrepreneur Deepak Choudhary , has continued to build a strong entertainment bridge across India, the UAE and Qatar.Choudhary, Founder & Director of EVA Live, India & Middle East, has worked across the events and entertainment industry for more than two decades. His journey spans event education, industry media, intellectual property-led platforms, artist programming and large-format ticketed entertainment. Over the years, his work has been linked to initiatives such as EMDI, IISM, EVENTFAQS, WOW Awards Asia, Shows of India and MSEED, before expanding further into live entertainment through EVA Live.EVA Live’s recent work reflects the growing movement of Indian and international entertainment between India and the Middle East. The company has been associated with concerts and live experiences featuring leading artists including Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman, Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, Atif Aslam, Tiesto, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal, Prateek Kuhad, Satinder Sartaaj, Snarky Puppy, Abida Parveen and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, among others.In the Middle East, EVA Live has been involved with major shows across key venues including Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai World Trade Centre and QNCC in Doha. These events have helped create a more consistent calendar for Indian and South Asian audiences in the region, while also contributing to the UAE and Qatar’s position as important destinations for touring artists and cultural entertainment.Among its notable Middle East projects are Arijit Singh Live in Concert at Etihad Arena, attended by approximately 13,000 people, and A. R. Rahman Live in Concert at Etihad Arena, attended by approximately 12,000 people. EVA Live has also been associated with Atif Aslam’s performance with Firdaus Orchestra at Coca-Cola Arena, Symphony of Stars at Etihad Arena, Bryan Adams in Abu Dhabi and Doha, Shreya Ghoshal in Qatar, Abida Parveen in Dubai, and comedy formats such as Comedy Mixtape at Dubai World Trade Centre.In India, EVA Live’s work has included several large-format concerts and tours, including the Bryan Adams India Tour, which covered multiple cities, Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai, which drew approximately 30,000 people per day, Tiesto in Mumbai, Bollywood Music Project, Radhika Das India Tour, Russell Peters Relax World Tour, Arijit Singh in Jaipur and A. R. Rahman in Hyderabad. These projects reflect the company’s focus on building formats that can engage large audiences while supporting stronger touring possibilities across cities and markets.Speaking on the company’s approach, Deepak Choudhary said, “Live entertainment is becoming more structured across India and the Middle East. Audiences are looking for quality experiences, artists are looking at the region more seriously, and brands are seeing value in live formats. Our focus has been to build experiences that bring these elements together in a reliable and meaningful way.”The growth of Indian entertainment in the Middle East has become an important part of the region’s cultural calendar. Large-scale shows led by Indian and South Asian artists are no longer occasional events; they are increasingly becoming part of a wider entertainment economy supported by venues, promoters, sponsors, media partners and ticketing platforms. EVA Live’s work has been aligned with this shift, particularly in building audience-led programming across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.Alongside live entertainment, Choudhary’s broader ecosystem includes Doremi Talent Management Co., focused on talent management, and MSEED, an educational initiative for future professionals in the events and entertainment industry. These initiatives reflect a wider interest in supporting the business of entertainment through talent, education, intellectual property and live experiences.Apart from Mr. Deepak Choudhary being a common promoter associated with the India and Middle East operations, both companies operate independently with their own leadership, commercial relationships, partnerships and business operations. This structure allows each market to function with local focus while supporting a broader vision for live entertainment across regions.Looking ahead, EVA Live is preparing for a stronger phase of programming across India and the Middle East. Upcoming plans include India’s first kids’ concert tour with Lenny Pearce, a unique concert concept built around Subhash Ghai’s music catalogue, and the Bryan Adams India Tour 2027. The company is also exploring wider opportunities across the GCC and South East Asia.Choudhary added, “The opportunity is not only to bring more shows to new markets, but to build long-term entertainment platforms that audiences can trust and return to. India and the Middle East share a strong cultural connection, and live entertainment has the ability to make that connection even stronger.”With over 60 events executed, 50+ clients served, a network of 100+ team members, vendors and partners, and experience across 15+ cities, EVA Live continues to develop its role in the live entertainment space across India and the Middle East.About EVA LiveEVA Live is a live entertainment company associated with concerts, festivals, cultural experiences, comedy shows and original entertainment IPs across India and the Middle East. The company works across artist programming, venue partnerships, brand associations and audience-led live experiences, with a focus on building scalable entertainment formats across key markets.

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