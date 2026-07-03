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Xiong Supports Budget Passage, Investments in Childcare for Working Families

 

LANSING, Mich., July 3, 2026 — The Michigan Legislature finalized appropriations for the FY 26-27 state budget Friday morning, passing much needed investments to support affordable childcare, economic development and universal school meals. While the state had a smaller budget to work with than in previous years due to cuts at the federal level, the budget works to minimize the impact of the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” by protecting access to healthcare and food assistance.

After voting for the general and school budgets, State Rep. Mai Xiong (D-Warren) issued the following statement:

“I am proud to have voted for a budget that supports working families, addressing funding shortfalls due to federal cuts from Republicans in DC. My Democratic colleagues and I stepped up to protect Medicaid and SNAP funding, invest in small business growth and codify MI Tri-Share and Care Share. I’ve fiercely advocated to expand these childcare workplace benefit programs that truly support parents entering and remaining in the workforce. I look forward to continuing to support smart investments that bring relief to Michigan families and make life more affordable.”

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Xiong Supports Budget Passage, Investments in Childcare for Working Families

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