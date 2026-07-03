Vegas Weddings Celebrates America with “Red, White and I Do” Package and Transforms its Drive-Thru into Liberty Lane

A couple poses in front of the Vintage White Caddy for the Red White and I Do package at Vegas Weddings' drive thru filled with blue bistro lights and dubbed Liberty Lane in celebration of America's 250th

New wedding package, available for $250, offers ceremony in Vintage White Caddy with red interior in the chapel's drive thru venue, deemed Liberty Lane

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran-owned Vegas Weddings is celebrating America’s 250th! Couples can take a drive down Liberty Lane as it converts its popular Fast Lane Drive Thru to Liberty Lane for the month of July in honor of this historic milestone. Additionally, the chapel created the “Red, White and I Do” Package for those looking to celebrate their nuptials in the special Liberty Lane.The drive-thru wedding venue has a patriotic neon feature adorned with red, white and blue lighting and décor throughout as couples can further celebrate their nuptials with the limited-time “Red, White and I Do” Drive Thru Wedding Package. This package celebrating the momentous occasion will take place in the chapel’s signature vintage 1966 White Cadillac Convertible, complete with red interior and blue fuzzy dice.The “Red, White and I Do” Package includes:• Ceremony in the vintage white caddy• 3-Rose Bouquet and Matching Boutonniere• 2 Vegas Weddings Poker Chips• Licensed Wedding Officiant• Professional Ceremony Photographer• Mini Posed Photo Shoot• 25 Photos in Digital Format with Copyright Release• Up to 4 Guests• Themed Fireworks Song Played at the First Kiss to Culminate the CelebrationThe package is $250 and available for July Bookings only. It is subject to tax and applicable fees, including Premium Day fees on Fridays, Saturdays and Specialty Dates. Only $100 to reserve the package, date and time. The package is available for booking at https://www.vegasweddings.com/america250-red-white-and-say-i-do. For the month of July, military personnel are eligible for a $50 discount on all packages of $200 and higher. Discount may be used in conjunction with current advertised package specials.About Vegas WeddingsVegas Weddings is the couple’s place for holding an upscale and elegant wedding on a budget. With five venues to choose from as well as offsite weddings to the Valley of Fire and Grand Canyon, it has quickly become a premier destination for weddings in Las Vegas with its ease and simplicity of planning. It’s traditional The Wedding Chapel features Swarovski crystal chandeliers and stained glass windows telling the story of love with seating for 100, while its Terrace Gazebo is a romantic rooftop gazebo complete with fairy lights and seating for 30. Its Fast Lane Drive Thru is one of only two drive thru wedding venues with neon lights and a vintage white caddy for weddings and photos. For more information on Vegas Weddings, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit www.vegasweddings.com About Wed Famously ChapelsWed Famously Chapels is a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand. Vegas Weddings includes eight venues offering upscale and elegant weddings on a budget and is located at 555 South 3rd Street across from the Marriage License Bureau; the world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel, the most iconic and busiest wedding chapel in Las Vegas, offering budget weddings focused on love in its memorable venues including the Tunnel of Love and Little White Chapel and is located at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd.; and Viva Las Vegas Weddings and The Vegas Event Center, offering traditional and themed weddings with receptions for up to 250 guests, that focus on a grand presentation, and is located at 1205 Las Vegas Blvd. For more information on Wed Famously and its family of chapels, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.

Vegas Weddings features some of the best wedding venues in Las Vegas, including the romantic Terrace Gazebo and the stunning Wedding Chapel for up to 100 guests

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