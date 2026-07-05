New outdoor advertising agency displays its own prices on two billboards in Leeds

Two billboards. One message.

New agency Loud! OOH puts billboard pricing on public display in Leeds to prove outdoor advertising is more affordable than SMEs think.

Being upfront will build stronger relationships with our clients” — Jamie Roberts, Founder @ Loud! OOH

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two 48-sheet billboards on York Street show a genuine £650 customer quote alongside the £325 rate charged for the same site, in a campaign challenging pricing practices in the out-of-home industry.A pair of adjacent billboards in Leeds city centre is drawing attention to how outdoor advertising is priced and sold in the UK.The two 48-sheets on York Street were booked by Loud! OOH, a newly launched independent out-of-home agency. The first board displays a genuine quote a customer received for the site: £650. The second shows the rate Loud! OOH charges for the identical billboard: £325. Same site, same size, same two-week period.The campaign highlights a longstanding issue in the out-of-home sector. Unlike most advertising channels, billboard and transport advertising is rarely priced publicly. Businesses typically have to submit enquiry forms, take discovery calls and wait days or weeks for a proposal before learning what a campaign might cost. Industry research consistently shows that small and medium-sized businesses assume outdoor advertising is beyond their budget, often without ever seeing a price.“Small businesses keep telling us they love the idea of billboards but assume they’re out of reach,” says Jamie Roberts, founder of Loud! OOH. “We got tired of explaining the pricing, so we decided to show it instead.”Roberts has spent twenty years in advertising industry before launching the agency, and says the sales process itself is where most SME campaigns fall apart.“You build the rapport, you do the research, you go back with your recommendation and the client just disappears. Not because the price was wrong. Because by the time they got a number, they’d already lost momentum. The process killed it. Most businesses are genuinely surprised by how affordable outdoor advertising is. The problem is that finding out means running a gauntlet of forms and calls that time-poor owners simply won’t endure.”Loud! OOH’s response has been to publish its rates openly online, an approach that remains rare in the sector.The Leeds city centre location was chosen deliberately. A bus stop sits directly in front of the boards, giving commuters, workers and shoppers genuine dwell time rather than a passing glance, long enough to read both boards and compare both prices.“I wanted the campaign to do what good OOH always does,” says Roberts. “Make the point before someone has time to think about it. You look left, you look right, you get it. That’s the job.”Leeds was also a deliberate choice, home to a strong independent business community full of SMEs who have considered outdoor advertising and talked themselves out of it on assumed cost alone.About Loud! OOHLoud! OOH is an independent out-of-home advertising agency that plans and buys billboard, digital out-of-home, bus, London Underground and airport advertising across the UK. Its rates are published openly at loudooh.co.uk/pricing with no markups or hidden fees. The agency works with businesses of every size, from a single two-week billboard to multi-format national campaigns.Website: loudooh.co.ukFounded: 2026Based: Leeds and LondonMedia contact: Jamie Roberts, Founder, Loud! OOH

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