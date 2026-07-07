Barrett Values Centre Showcases Quadbridge Culture Transformation as a Global Success Story

Barrett Values Centre showcases Quadbridge's culture transformation as a global success story.

Quadbridge recognized for aligning culture, leadership, talent, and strategy to deliver measurable business impact in just 14 months.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge, a leading North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations modernize technology and scale AI to drive automation, today announced the publication of a new culture transformation case study in partnership with Barrett Values Centre (BVC), one of the world's leading organizations focused on values-driven leadership and cultural transformation.

The case study highlights Quadbridge's journey to build a unified culture following a period of rapid growth and acquisition. By treating culture as a strategic business priority, the company achieved significant improvements across employee engagement, retention, organizational health, and business performance.

"Acquisitions can expand capabilities, markets, and scale, but people ultimately determine whether they create lasting value," said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. "As we brought three organizations together, we had an opportunity to intentionally shape the company we wanted to become. This transformation was about aligning people, culture, and leadership around a shared vision for the future and creating the foundation for sustained growth and performance."

Over a fourteen-month period, Quadbridge reduced employee attrition, increased revenue by 22%, achieved a world-class Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) of 60, and improved its Barrett Culture Score from 33 to 76 while reducing Cultural Entropy® from 21 to 6.

Central to the transformation was a comprehensive roadmap that aligned leadership, employee experience, talent development, and organizational culture around a shared vision for growth. Guided by Barrett Values Centre methodologies, the initiative combined measurable assessment with employee engagement to create lasting organizational change.

"At Barrett, we have worked with organizations around the world that are committed to building stronger cultures and higher-performing workplaces," said Lynn Bennett, Barrett Values Centre, Managing Director of Advisory Services. "What stands out about Quadbridge is not only the significant progress they have achieved in a relatively short period of time, but the holistic and intentional approach they have taken to culture transformation. Their commitment to aligning leadership, values, employee experience, and business strategy has created meaningful and measurable impact."

While the outcomes have been significant, Quadbridge views cultural transformation as an ongoing journey. The organization's next phase focuses on activating culture at every level of the business by translating values into everyday behaviors and ensuring the employee experience evolves alongside the company's growth.

"The most important outcome isn't a score or a metric,” said Justin Zaccaro, Director of People & Culture at Quadbridge. “ It's the alignment we've created between our people, our leadership, and our vision for the future. We’re building an environment where employees can do their best work – and that's a competitive advantage that will continue to shape our future."

The recognition adds to a growing list of milestones for Quadbridge, including its recent designation as a Deloitte Best Managed Companies finalist, further validating the organization's commitment to leadership, culture, and long-term business performance.

Read the full Quadbridge Cultural Transformation Case Study here to explore the roadmap, leadership approach, and measurable outcomes behind the company's transformation journey.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. Through its Technology Modernization and AI & Automation practices, Quadbridge helps organizations build secure technology foundations, operationalize AI, and transform business processes through automation.

About Barret

Barrett Values Centre (BVC) is a global leader in values-driven leadership and cultural transformation. For more than 25 years, BVC has helped organizations, leaders, and communities build high-performing cultures that align purpose, values, leadership, and business strategy. Through its research-based Cultural Values Assessment (CVA), leadership development programs, and advisory services, BVC supports organizations in measuring and shifting culture, creating the conditions for sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term success. Learn more at www.valuescentre.com.

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