Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage Celebrates 17 Years in Providence

Correira Brothers Moving & Storage - Providence, Rhode Island's trusted family-owned moving company since 2009 Correira Brothers professional movers demonstrate expert care while handling a valuable antique grandfather clock, reflecting the attention to detail mentioned in over 638 customer reviews Correira Brothers movers at work in Rhode Island, exemplifying the professionalism and dedication that has earned the company a 4.6-star rating across hundreds of customer reviews

Family-owned Rhode Island mover grows from two trucks to an A+ BBB rating and hundreds of five-star reviews across three decades of service.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage is marking its 17th year in business, growing from a two-truck operation out of a rental yard into one of Rhode Island's most reviewed moving companies.Brothers Raymond and Jeffrey Correira founded the company in 2009 with a simple goal: to treat every customer like family. What started as a small local moving operation has since expanded into a full-service moving and storage company serving Providence, Cranston, Warwick, Pawtucket, and communities throughout Rhode Island, as well as parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut from its Providence and Fall River locations.Today, Correira Brothers holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from customers across residential, commercial, and military relocations. The company's steady growth over nearly two decades reflects a broader shift in how Rhode Island families and businesses choose a mover, favoring companies with a long, verifiable track record over unfamiliar national chains.The company has built its reputation on a wide range of services, including local and long-distance moving, professional packing, and specialty handling for pianos, safes, artwork, and antiques. Its climate-controlled storage services have become a core part of the business, offering video surveillance, inventory management, and both short and long-term options for customers between homes or simply in need of extra space. Correira Brothers also offers dedicated relocation support for seniors, students, and educational institutions, as well as warehousing and logistics for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) for area businesses navigating office moves and commercial buildouts.Military families have also come to rely on Correira Brothers for permanent change-of-station moves, with a team experienced in the tight timelines and additional logistics these relocations often require. That range of specialization, from delicate antiques to full commercial warehousing, has helped the company build a reputation that extends well beyond a single service line."When my brother and I started this company in 2009, it was just the two of us and two trucks," said Raymond Correira, co-founder of Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage. "Seventeen years later, we're still guided by the same idea: no cookie-cutter solutions, just real attention to every customer and every move. Watching this company grow while keeping that family feel has meant everything to us."The company's growth reflects a broader commitment to the Providence area, where Correira Brothers continues to expand its service offerings while maintaining its founding focus on personalized customer care. With a track record built on licensed, bonded, and insured service and a consistently high referral rate, Correira Brothers has become a trusted name for families and businesses relocating across Southern New England.As the company enters its next chapter, Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage says it remains focused on the values that shaped its first 17 years: reliability, transparency, and treating every customer's belongings as if they were its own. Customers interested in learning more about the company's history and team can read more about us on the company's website.For more information about Correira Brothers' Moving & Storage, visit correirabros.com.

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