Altered States Wellness Announces New Franchise Location Coming to Rockwall, Texas

Altered sTates Wellness Logo Altered States Wellness Offers Float Therapy Cold Plunge at Altered States Wellness

Altered States Wellness is headed to Rockwall, where Haley Krown will bring a new kind of wellness space for people craving calm in a chaotic world.

ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altered States Wellness is expanding again, and this time, the brand is headed to Rockwall, Texas.The wellness franchise, known for its experiential approach to stress recovery, nervous system regulation, and whole-person wellness, has announced that Haley Krown will be opening the newest Altered States Wellness location in Rockwall. A site has not yet been finalized, but the location selection process is currently underway.For Altered States Wellness, each new studio represents more than expansion. It represents a growing demand for spaces that help people step away from the pace, pressure, and overstimulation of everyday life and return to a deeper sense of calm, clarity, and balance.That mission is exactly what drew Krown to the brand.“Inspired by my own journey into hypnotherapy and the subconscious, I decided to create a wellness center dedicated to healing the whole human: mind, body, and spirit,” said Haley Krown, Owner of Altered States Wellness Rockwall. “I believe true transformation comes from addressing the root cause and restoring inner balance. In a world of chaos, my mission is to help people come home to themselves, regulate their nervous system, and unlock their truest potential.”Altered States Wellness was founded on the belief that people are not meant to live in a constant state of stress. Through immersive wellness services such as float therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, compression, PEMF, and other recovery-focused modalities, the brand creates intentional spaces where guests can reset physically, mentally, and emotionally.The upcoming Rockwall studio will bring that same experience to a new community, offering a modern wellness destination for individuals seeking recovery, relaxation, stress support, and a more grounded approach to self-care.“Haley stood out to us from the beginning because her heart is so aligned with what we are building,” said JoJo Struebing, Co-Founder of Altered States Wellness. “She is not just opening a business. She is creating a place where people can feel supported, seen, and restored. Her passion for natural wellness, her background in hypnotherapy, and her desire to help people reconnect with themselves make her such a beautiful fit for Rockwall and for the Altered States Wellness brand.”As the wellness industry continues to grow, Altered States Wellness is carving out a unique space by focusing on providerless, experiential wellness that feels both accessible and deeply restorative. The brand’s studios are designed to support people who feel overwhelmed, burned out, disconnected, or simply in need of a place to exhale.The Rockwall location will continue that mission.While an official opening date has not yet been announced, the brand will share updates as the site is selected and the studio moves into development.For more information about Altered States Wellness, visit alteredstateswellness.com and sign up for updates here.

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