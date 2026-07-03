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Release Date: July 03, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Major Milestone as Construction is Set to Begin on Phase Two of the Transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project in Syracuse Award of Sixth Contract is the Largest in Department of Transportation History and Advances Removal of the Viaduct that has Divided the Salt City for Generations Work Includes Reconstruction and Realignment of Interstate 690 from Leavenworth Avenue to North Crouse Avenue Local Street Modifications Improve Traffic Flow, Enhance Safety and Create More Efficient Ways for Drivers to Access Downtown Syracuse New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project has reached a historic turning point, as work now begins to focus on the removal of the outdated infrastructure that has separated the City of Syracuse for decades and the construction of a new transportation network that will reconnect long-divided communities and improve access for all travelers – pedestrians, cyclists and motorists - to the downtown area’s important destinations. To kick off the second and final phase of this transformative project, the State Department of Transportation has awarded the largest and one of the most complex construction contracts in its history to CNY Alliance and work is set to begin imminently. The $2.1 billion contract is the sixth awarded for the project and it advances a wide array of work, including the reconstruction and realignment of a key stretch of Interstate 690, the rehabilitation of 25 local streets and the buildout of new, easy-to-navigate access points to the city center. “Across New York State, we are working to undo the mistakes of decades past and weave neighborhoods back together through meaningful community engagement and modernized infrastructure,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “As Phase Two of the I-81 Viaduct Project commences, Syracuse is propelled another step closer to connectivity, and a safer, more equitable transportation network for all.” The generational I-81 Viaduct Project is the largest project ever undertaken by the New York State Department of Transportation and is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The project will remove a 1.4-mile stretch of elevated highway that has divided the City of Syracuse for decades and implement a Community Grid that will reconnect neighborhoods, modernize infrastructure, give motorists additional ways to safely access downtown Syracuse and improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists. Phase One, which began in the spring of 2023, focused largely on improvements needed for the redesignation of Interstate 481 as the new I-81 and to keep traffic moving during removal of the viaduct. This included the reconstruction of the northern and southern interchanges of Interstate 481 and I-81; and the preliminary work to create what will become Business Loop 81. Phase Two’s focus will be on dismantling the viaduct and creating the new infrastructure that will support the Community Grid. This phase begins with contract six, which is centered around the reconstruction of I-690 in both directions from Leavenworth Avenue on Syracuse’s near Westside, to North Crouse Avenue, on the city’s Eastside. Fifteen lane miles of this crucial east-west artery will be removed and rebuilt in a similar alignment to accommodate its connections with future Business Loop 81 and a full interchange at North Crouse and Irving Avenues. The ramps that currently link I-81 and I-690 will be closed and removed to make way for the construction of new ramps, bridges and retaining walls that will be part of the new interchanges between the future Business Loop 81 and I-690. Additionally, the full interchange at North Crouse and Irving Avenues, which is currently under construction as part of contract four, will be completed and serve as one of the primary gateways to University Hill, helping to distribute traffic more evenly, reducing bottleneck issues, and providing motorists with another way to reach their destination. The interchange replaces the McBride Street on-ramp to I-690 eastbound, which closed to traffic in November 2025, and the I-690 westbound off-ramp to Townsend Street. The West Street interchange with I-690 will also be reimagined as a pedestrian-friendly, street level corridor. West Street will be lowered to meet West Genesee Street, creating an at-grade intersection that reconnects Syracuse’s Near Westside neighborhoods with downtown and links residents and visitors to the Onondaga Creekwalk. As part of this redesign, the ramps from West Street to Herald Place and from North Franklin Street to West Street will be eliminated. Also as part of contract six, 25 local streets will be rehabilitated and partially reconstructed under contract six, with new sewer and water lines added, replacing some of the City of Syracuse’s aging infrastructure beneath these roadways. The project will also include the installation of new decorative lighting, sidewalks, shared use paths and trees. Additional enhancements as part of the Community Grid build out are as follows: Pearl Street will be extended to meet Erie Boulevard, and a second lane will be added on the entrance ramp to I-81 northbound (future Business Loop 81 northbound), improving mobility for motorists leaving downtown. The existing West Street/Franklin Street and Clinton Street/Salina Street off-ramps along I-81 southbound (future Business Loop 81 southbound) will be removed and replaced with a consolidated two-lane off-ramp, with one lane leading to a new connection at Oswego Boulevard, and one lane leading to Clinton Street. The Clinton Street off-ramp will also provide access to Franklin Street via Webster’s Landing. North Clinton Street, which runs parallel to existing I-81 southbound (future Business Loop 81 southbound), will be extended to meet Butternut Street, creating a new access point to the city’s urban core. The Butternut Street bridge will be replaced to accommodate the modified future Business Loop 81. Much like the neighboring bridges along Court and Spencer Street, the Butternut Street bridge will include a shared use path on its north side, safely linking pedestrians and bicyclists from the city’s Northside neighborhoods to downtown. Reconstruction of I-690 will be completed in stages to maintain traffic flow along this key route. Drivers traveling eastbound, from Syracuse’s Near Westside neighborhoods and Onondaga County’s western and northern suburbs, will exit the highway and be detoured onto city streets, while westbound traffic, bound for neighborhoods like Tipperary Hill and Westvale, the New York State Fairgrounds, and the towns of Camillus and Van Buren will remain on I-690. When construction of the eastbound lanes is complete, eastbound and westbound traffic will share that side of the interstate, clearing the way for the demolition and reconstruction of the westbound lanes. The rebuilt I-690 will meet modern interstate standards with three 12-foot lanes and full-width shoulders, providing space for vehicles to safely pull over during emergencies. Improved roadway curves and longer merge areas will further enhance safety and traffic flow. As part of NYSDOT’s ongoing commitment to engage with the community at every step of the process, several outreach events will be scheduled to keep stakeholders informed about the project, including an open house for residents and commuters to learn more about contract six construction. For more information on the I-81 Viaduct Project, including contracts one through five, click here. Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The I-81 project moves on to downtown Syracuse. The project is moving. Let’s all be careful and patient and everyone watch out for each other, especially the workers on the construction sites.” City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “This marks a pivotal moment for Syracuse and for Central New York. As we enter Phase Two of the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project, we are not just removing an aging highway, we are building new connections, strengthening neighborhoods, and creating a safer, more accessible transportation network for everyone who lives, works, and travels here. This milestone reflects years of community engagement, planning, and partnership, and we thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their leadership and commitment to this transformative project. Together, we are beginning the work that will help reunify our city and support its growth for generations to come.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###