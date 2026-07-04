Melanie Fiona Inspires Women Leaders in Guyana: 'Walk Boldly, Lead Courageously, Dream Globally'

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Melanie Fiona encouraged women to lead with authenticity, purpose, and confidence during her keynote address at the WeLead Conference 2026 in Georgetown, Guyana. Photo: Koaito Grant

More than 150 people gathered at the WeLead Association's 2026 Women's Conference under the theme “Guyana to the World: Women Building Global Bridges.”

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, July 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 150 women leaders from across Guyana, the Caribbean, and the wider diaspora gathered in Georgetown for the WeLead Association's 2026 Women's Leadership Conference under the theme, 'Guyana to the World: Women Building Global Bridges.' The event brought together entrepreneurs, corporate executives, policymakers, students, and emerging professionals for a day of leadership, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and regional collaboration.

Headlined by Melanie Fiona, a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and creative entrepreneur of Guyanese heritage, the conference, held June 27, highlighted the growing influence of women leaders across the Caribbean while exploring how leadership, innovation and collaboration can help shape Guyana's future and strengthen regional connections.

"The true measure of our success won't be the oil beneath the soil," said Fiona. "It will be the women who rise above every limitation to shape our future." She continued, "The future of Guyana is not being written somewhere else. It is being written in rooms like this one."

Founded by Abbigale Loncke-Watson, the WeLead Association is dedicated to developing, connecting, and empowering women to lead with confidence and purpose. Through leadership development, entrepreneurship training, mentorship, strategic partnerships, and business programming, the organization continues to create opportunities for women to grow their businesses, strengthen their leadership, and expand their impact across Guyana and the wider Caribbean.

"At WeLead, we don't just inspire women," said Loncke-Watson, CEO and President of the WeLead Association. "We walk alongside them, we open doors for them, we connect them with leaders. Most importantly, we help them build bridges in their industries."

Throughout the day, attendees explored leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, mentorship, wellness, and digital influence through keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside conversations, and networking experiences designed to foster collaboration across industries and borders.

Organizers welcomed a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, policymakers, students, and emerging professionals from the Caribbean and the wider diaspora. Speakers included Hon. Charles Ramson Jr., Guyana's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport; Kathy Smith, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Guyana's Minister of Human Services and Social Security; Melissa Noel, Founder and Chief Content Officer of Mel&N Media Group; Deborah Edward, Country Manager of Sol Guyana; and Keisha Edwards, Founder and Creative Director of ShaSha Designs.

"Walk boldly, lead courageously, build generously, and dream globally, and never underestimate what can happen when empowered women are put in positions to make change," said Fiona in closing. "One empowered woman can change a life. Thousands of empowered women can change a nation."

Building on the momentum of the conference, the WeLead Association will launch its Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in July, a 90-day business development initiative designed to help women entrepreneurs strengthen and grow their ventures. The program will extend the impact of the conference through mentorship, business guidance, and practical support for women seeking to scale their businesses.

Learn more at https://wcguyana.org/.

About the WeLead Association

The WeLead Association is a Guyanese, woman-led nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women in business and philanthropy across Guyana and the Caribbean. Through mentorship, advocacy, leadership training, and convenings, the organization creates pathways for women to lead, innovate, and grow across sectors. In partnership with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, WeLead has trained women entrepreneurs nationwide through the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), providing access to global business training, mentorship, and professional networks.

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