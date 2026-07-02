WTO Fish Fund to support 17 more members in implementing Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

The newly approved projects will help beneficiary members to implement the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies by conducting needs assessments, improving reporting procedures, enhancing data collection and strengthening regulatory frameworks. With this second round of approvals, more than 40 WTO members are now benefitting from Fish Fund support.

The Steering Committee also reviewed progress under the first Call for Proposals, further to which 26 grants amounting to nearly USD 2.9 million were approved. Most of these projects are already being implemented.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Director-General Jennifer DJ Nordquist highlighted the progress achieved so far: "In under ten months, the Fund's grants are now delivering results across the world - the Caribbean, South and Central America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific. I find that quite an achievement. Several of the preparation grants are still underway, and as they mature, they will lead to a further set of projects to help implementing members give practical effect to the disciplines of the Agreement."

The Steering Committee also endorsed recommendations related to implementation of the Agreement, such as the needs assessments required for Category 2 proposals, and ensuring that the Fund's assistance is targeted and aligned with its mandate and with the disciplines of the Agreement.

Members also recognized the contributions made by the Fund's core partners - the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Bank Group and the WTO - and in particular their role in the technical assessment of project proposals.

Highlighting that: "Committee discussions demonstrated that the Fund is moving confidently from establishment to full scale implementation", the Co-Chairs of the Steering Committee, Peru and Australia, underscored "the positive collaboration of the Committee and its shared commitment to building a Fund that is effective, transparent, responsive and capable of delivering meaningful and lasting results for developing and least-developed members." They also noted: "These efforts are making a vital contribution to supporting implementation of the Agreement and preserving the sustainability of global marine fisheries."

The Steering Committee agreed to launch a third Call for Proposals in the first quarter of 2027.

The Fish Fund was established under Article 7 of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies to provide targeted technical assistance and capacity-building to help developing and LDC members implement the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies. Housed at the WTO, the Fund operates in cooperation with FAO, IFAD and the World Bank Group.

To date, total contributions and commitments to the WTO Fish Fund from 18 WTO members have reached nearly CHF 15.9 million, equivalent to approximately USD 20 million. The contributing members are Australia, Canada, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

More information on the Fish Fund is available here.