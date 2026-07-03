With 141 verified reviews spanning independent shops to multi-location operations with 50+ technicians, ShopView earns the industry's top satisfaction scores

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopView has been named the highest-rated heavy-duty repair shop software across all four major B2B software review platforms, including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. The recognition is based on 141 verified customer reviews from independent truck, trailer, diesel, and equipment repair facility owners spanning small independent shops to multi-location operations with more than 50 technicians. The scores reflect top-tier satisfaction across all measured categories including ease of use, customer service, features, and value for money.The milestone comes as heavy-duty repair shops of every size face mounting operational pressure. Independent single-bay shops, mid-market operations, and multi-location fleet service organizations increasingly need shop management software that scales with their business without forcing them onto enterprise platforms priced and structured for corporate accounts. ShopView's top ratings span the full range of the market, from owner-operator shops to organizations running across multiple states and facilities."ShopView is the first centralized software we have implemented across five states and seven facilities," said Heather A., a senior staff accountant at a multi-location operation, in her Capterra review. "They have taken feedback and turned it into opportunities for growth and greater success."Customer reviews consistently highlight three themes: AI-driven workflow tools that are helping shops sell higher-value work, workflow speed that outpaces legacy systems, and rapid rollout that gets teams productive quickly regardless of shop size."By far one of the best features in ShopView is the aid of AI that no one else is doing," wrote Bryton N., a heavy-duty mechanic, in his Capterra review titled Best management software on the market. "Whether it is helping the techs create a professional sounding story or helping the service writer explain to the customer why they should do certain repairs, it helps everyone in the company do the best job and provide the best experience to the customer."Multiple recent reviewers cite switching to ShopView from legacy heavy-duty repair shop management platforms, with reasons including faster workflows, more transparent pricing, and product roadmaps shaped by working shop operators rather than financial sponsors. The trend reflects a broader shift among independent repair facility owners toward operator-built software."ShopView changed my perception of shop management systems," said a verified G2 reviewer managing a multi-location operation. "We went from a 7% net profit margin to a 15% net profit margin. The data is so simple to look at that it drives performance within the shops."ShopView was built by working shop owners with more than 20 years of combined heavy-duty operating experience. Foothills Group, a Canadian heavy-duty repair organization founded by ShopView co-founder Fabian Bonjean, has scaled to more than 100 employees and $20 million in annual revenue on the platform, reversing a $1 million operating loss into a $2.7 million profit the year ShopView was deployed internally. The company represents the type of multi-location, multi-technician heavy-duty operation ShopView was engineered to serve."As fast as you can click is as fast as you will get to where you want to be," wrote Sam R., a service advisor with over 10 years of industry experience, in his G2 review. "I don't understand how other companies haven't been able to update their software by 2025, but they feel like a potato compared to ShopView."The platform integrates with QuickBooks, Interstate Billing Service (IBS), and VIN decoder services, while supporting mobile access for field technicians and remote shop management. Recent additions include ShopView Payments for built-in credit card, ACH, and fleet billing, and ShopCoach AI , which reduces typical 30-minute work order creation processes to under 60 seconds.The combination of highest-in-category ratings, purpose-built functionality across the full range of heavy-duty shop sizes, and operator-led product development has established ShopView as the highest-rated heavy-duty repair shop software for independent facilities seeking to maximize technician productivity and shop throughput.For more information, visit www.shopview.com About ShopViewShopView is the highest-rated heavy-duty repair shop software across all four major software review platforms, built by shop owners for independent truck, trailer, and diesel equipment repair facilities. The company's platform serves shops with 3 to 50+ technicians and multi-location operations across North America, maintaining industry-leading satisfaction scores on G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

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