Four Novels That Teach Business Owners to Stop Running Out of Cash

Amos Ilgenfritz and the Ebb & Flow, the first book in Gregory Brickner's four-book Amos Ilgenfritz Series on cash flow and financial discipline.

Gregory Brickner's Amos Ilgenfritz Series is now complete at four books. All four reached Amazon category bestseller rankings in the week following release.

Businesses don't fail for lack of a good idea. They fail because they run out of cash.” — Gregory Brickner, author of the Amos Ilgenfritz Series

BROOKINGS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses rarely fail for lack of a good idea. They fail because they run out of cash. A new four-book novel series sets out to change that, one story at a time.The Amos Ilgenfritz Series is complete. What began with one novel, Amos Ilgenfritz and the Ebb & Flow, is now four. Each book is built around a single discipline that keeps a company alive.The series comes from Gregory Brickner, a cash flow expert who has spent more than twenty years finding the money hiding inside businesses. He does that work through Finive, his financial performance firm, which finds the cash inside growing companies, in receivables, in margins, and in timing, and puts it to work. The books teach owners to do the same. The lessons arrive through story. Readers learn the way Amos Ilgenfritz learns, one decision at a time.The four books:1. Amos Ilgenfritz and the Ebb & Flow: Unlock the Power of Cash Flow to Build an Exceptional Business. Cash flow.2. Amos Is Getting Paid: It's Not Sold Until You Have the Cash. Accounts receivable and collections.3. Amos Ilgenfritz and the Penny Squeeze: Defend Your Margins to Fund Growth from the Inside. Margins and disciplined budgeting.4. Amos Ilgenfritz and the Ratchet Reckoning: Master Working Capital to Keep a Business Alive. Working capital.Each book teaches one discipline. Each stands on its own. Read together, they cover the cash cycle from end to end.In the week following release, all four titles reached the top 10 in Amazon's Cash Flow Accounting category on Amazon.com. Ebb & Flow reached No. 3, Penny Squeeze No. 5, Getting Paid No. 7, and Ratchet Reckoning No. 8. In the Kindle Managerial Accounting category, Ebb & Flow reached No. 6 and Ratchet Reckoning reached No. 7. Amazon category rankings update hourly and move with sales. These reflect the series' standing during launch week."I wanted to teach cash the way people actually learn it," Brickner said. "Not through a lecture. Through a story, with characters who face the same decisions owners face on a Tuesday afternoon. If a reader closes the book and runs the business a little differently on Monday, the book did its job."The series is written for the owners and leaders who run the business day to day. These are the people who sign the checks, meet the payroll, and feel every gap between a sale and the cash that follows it. The books give them the language and the discipline to close that gap.Early Praise for the Amos Ilgenfritz Series"I got to work with Greg as our CFO and later our CEO. His books are enjoyable, and there is a business pearl of wisdom in each of the four." Laurence Gibson, MD"A sharp, engaging read that business leaders will appreciate for its practical insight as much as its storytelling." Reader review, Amos Is Getting Paid"He has put into practice the very message of these stories." Reader reviewAbout Finive, Inc.Finive is a financial performance partner for growing businesses. Since 2012, Finive has helped owners find the cash hiding in their operations and put it to work, through forward-looking cash flow forecasting, turnaround work, and ongoing advisory. The firm serves owners across manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, and services, and builds tools like FWD, a forecasting add-in that shows owners where their cash will be 90 days out. Finive was co-founded by Gregory Brickner. Learn more at finive.com About the AuthorGregory Brickner chases cash. He has spent more than twenty years in finance. Along the way he has served as CEO, CFO, and Chief Business Development Officer. The job has always been the same. Figure out where the money actually is, and get it moving again. He writes the Amos Ilgenfritz Series to put that experience into story, so the discipline stays with the reader after the last page. He writes from Brookings, South Dakota.The Amos Ilgenfritz Series is available on Amazon in print and Kindle editions. Learn more at amos.fcf.is. Series page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H5TLD4JV ###

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