621st Contingency Response Wing Responds to Accelerate Earthquake Disaster Relief in Venezuela

SIMÓN BOLÍVAR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Venezuela — In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, U.S. military forces have mobilized to support a Department of State-led disaster assistance mission to deliver critical relief to the region.

At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, the 621st Contingency Response Wing deployed a Contingency Response Element (CRE) from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron to Simón Bolívar International Airport. The 110-Airman element is working with local aviation authorities, the Venezuelan interim authority, and the U.S. interagency response team to safely expand the intake of humanitarian aid via air transport.

First on the ground, the Contingency Response Airfield Assessment Team evaluated the airfield’s structural integrity and runway load-bearing capacity to ensure heavy cargo aircraft could land safely. Once verified, the remaining CRE elements arrived to establish airfield operations in support of the host nation’s air traffic control operations, airfield management, and cargo handling.

“The ability of our Contingency Response Airmen to quickly adapt to their environment and inject the order needed to move aid is nothing short of amazing, which the entire joint force and interagency immediately recognized,” said Col. Joseph Michaels, 621st Contingency Response Group commander.

By stepping in to help manage tower and ground operations, the Airmen are clearing logistical bottlenecks. This critical infrastructure support ensures that vital supplies, heavy equipment, and relief personnel reach the front lines of the disaster zone as quickly and safely as possible.

"I am immensely proud of our Griffins and their selfless service in supporting the Venezuelan people,” said Lt. Col. Jessica Foster, 321st Contingency Response Squadron commander. “During any crisis, international cooperation is essential, but it is the incredible tenacity and profound care for humanity our Airmen have showcased that is truly awe-inspiring. It is a privilege to lead such an impressive and inspiring team."

Executing rapid mobility operations in the wake of natural disasters is a cornerstone of the 621st Contingency Response Wing’s mission. Known as the "Devil Raiders," the wing has built a proven history of delivering critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief on a global scale.

When a devastating earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, the wing provided vital airfield operations expertise in the immediate aftermath. That same year, the wing managed complex logistical flows to support relief efforts during the massive floods in Pakistan.

Their agility was tested again in 2017 as they navigated the overlapping devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria across the Southern United States and the Caribbean.

Whether responding to combat contingencies or humanitarian crises, the CRW remains ready to open airfields and deliver hope — anytime, anywhere.