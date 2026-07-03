LinkShadow Expands Regional Footprint with e92Plus Distribution Partnership in the United Kingdom

LinkShadow Expands UK Presence with e92plus Distribution Partnership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 3rd July 2026 – LinkShadow has appointed e92plus, a leading cybersecurity distributor, to bring its unified cybersecurity platform to enterprises and partners across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

LinkShadow will be a part of the e92spark portfolio, the new division of e92plus dedicated to bringing the most innovative cybersecurity vendors to the UK market. e92spark offers a carefully curated portfolio of vendors who have been validated with the same rigorous approach that e92plus applies to its entire portfolio. This provides assurance to partners that they are working with the most advanced, new technologies from trusted and proven providers.

As the UK continues to advance its digital economy, organisations are facing increasing challenges in managing security across complex and distributed environments. Through this partnership, LinkShadow aims to strengthen its presence in the market and enable organisations to better detect, respond to and prevent evolving cyber threats, while improving operational efficiency and reducing security complexity.

LinkShadow’s journey began with a clear focus on redefining visibility at the network level through its AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform, helping organisations detect threats in real time. As cyber risks evolved, it became clear that threats were no longer confined to the network.

Sensitive data became a primary target, leading LinkShadow to expand into Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organisations to identify, monitor and protect critical data across environments. At the same time, identity emerged as a key attack vector, prompting the introduction of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to address risks associated with identity misuse and user behaviour.

Rather than approaching these challenges in isolation, LinkShadow brought these capabilities together into a more unified and contextual security model.

Building on this foundation, LinkShadow introduced CyberMeshX (CMX), a next-generation platform that brings together network, data and identity insights into a unified and adaptive security framework. By correlating signals across environments, it enables organisations to move beyond fragmented tools and gain deeper, real-time visibility into threats.

With an open, integration-driven architecture, CyberMeshX eliminates vendor lock-in and enables seamless integration across a wide range of security tools. This allows organisations to retain their existing investments while achieving a more streamlined and scalable security posture.

“LinkShadow aligns strongly with e92plus’s cybersecurity strategic pillars across network security, cloud security and identity security,” said Mukesh Gupta, CEO at e92Plus. “This strengthens our ability to help organisations in the UK build a more unified, resilient and future-ready security posture, enabling them to address modern security challenges with greater confidence.”

This partnership reflects LinkShadow’s continued focus on expanding into high-growth markets and working with strong regional partners to drive long-term cybersecurity transformation.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just about defence, it’s about having the intelligence and visibility to stay ahead of threats,” said Sajin Yousuff Kutty, Chief Partner Officer at LinkShadow. “We’re enabling organisations in the UK to bring together network, data and identity insights into a single, cohesive framework that drives faster, more informed decision-making.”

As cyber threats increasingly leverage automation and artificial intelligence, traditional security approaches are struggling to keep pace. LinkShadow’s AI-driven platform enables organisations to detect patterns, correlate signals and respond to threats at speed and scale. By bringing this approach to the UK, LinkShadow helps enterprises streamline operations, accelerate response times and build a more resilient and future-ready cybersecurity posture.

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US registered cybersecurity technology company redefining how enterprises approach threat detection and response. Its AI driven CyberMeshX (CMX) platform provides a unified architecture that brings together core solutions including Network Detection and Response (NDR), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), each addressing critical layers of modern cyber risk. In an era of increasingly automated and AI driven attacks, LinkShadow enables organizations to move beyond fragmented, reactive security models toward a more intelligence led approach. By correlating signals across its solutions, LinkShadow helps reduce detection gaps, accelerate response and maximize the value of existing security investments at scale.

For more information, visit: https://www.linkshadow.com/

About e92spark

We’re the disruptive technology portfolio that’s building the next generation of cyber defence. As the cybersecurity landscape becomes even more complex, a new approach is needed – not just an endless marketplace of SKUs and products, but an expert-led approach that helps our partners find the right solution for their customers, supported by knowledge and insight. e92spark vendors bring next generation technology to the market, offering a unique approach that’s an alternative to legacy solutions.

e92spark is a division of e92plus, the home of cybersecurity for the channel – the VAD that brings together technical and go-to-market services, in-house expertise and technology portfolio to deliver solutions for VARs, MSPs and resellers. We dedicated to helping our partners grow their business and protect their customers.

Learn more at www.e92plus.com/spark

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